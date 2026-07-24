Uganda: Govt Declares Mandatory National Cleaning Day

Kampala, Uganda — The government has declared the last Saturday of every month as National Cleaning Day. The mandatory three-hour exercise will require all Ugandans to participate, with no vehicles allowed on the roads and all businesses closed during the period.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja announced the National Cleaning Initiative at the Office of the Prime Minister. The announcement was made alongside officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Local Government, Kampala Capital City Authority, Uganda Police Force, and the National Environment Management Authority at her office in Kampala this afternoon.

According to Nabbanja, 75% of diseases in the country are spread as a result of poor sanitation and hygiene. The cabinet, thus, during its sitting on 11th August 2025 chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, approved a public day for general cleaning nationwide, which they now agreed to implement.

She said diseases like malaria, diarrhoea, and typhoid are directly attributed to poor sanitation and environmental hazards. She cited Kampala as an example, where 2,000 to 25,000 tonnes of solid waste are produced daily, yet only 50-60 percent is collected and disposed of. She said the remaining waste blocks drainage channels, pollutes the environment, and heightens the risk of disease outbreaks.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From reports by the Ministry of Health, Nabbanja said about 33 children die daily from diseases caused by poor sanitation, and hygiene. Citing Article 39 of the Constitution on the right and duty to a clean environment. Cabinet approved the National Cleaning Day initiative in response to the statistics.

"The National Cleaning Day initiative will run from 7:00 am to 10:00 am on the last Saturday of every month. During this period, all Ugandans are expected to participate in organized cleaning activities within their communities, including roads, health facilities, drainage systems, markets, places of worship, schools, and other public places," Nabbanja said.

She also announced that all unnecessary movement of people and motorists will be prohibited during the three-hour period, except for emergency and security vehicles. All members of the public are prohibited from unnecessary movement, vehicles and no businesses are allowed to be open during the three hours.

Nabbanja has directed all local governments, to take the lead in mobilizing communities and identifying critical areas that need cleaning. She also said new guidelines will be issued following the official launch on the 25th at Kisenyi, Mengo, to be presided over by the Vice President

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of Health, urged Ugandans to take up the initiative without resistance, saying good health is a requirement for everyone. He also responded to concerns raised by Seventh-day Adventists, noting that their day of worship falls on Saturday.

"We have deliberately set these early hours of the day to enable people to carry out their other activities later. Secondly, we are not meant to offend any of the beliefs of Ugandans. But I also want to ask, do SDA members also fall sick on Saturday? let me quote the words of Jesus in the bible. He said you can rescue your cow or sheep immediately when it falls into a pit. So let us all participate as much as possible," Baryomunsi said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police James Ochaya said police are ready to handle violators on the roads. He added that the Force has the capacity to enforce the National Cleaning Day initiative, based on how they enforced Covid-19 restrictions.

Nabbanja noted that the President has Uganda Police Force and other sister security agencies to be deployed on roads to strictly enforce compliance with the National Cleaning Day that will be conducted under the theme "A Clean Uganda is Everybody's Business."