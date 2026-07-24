Ethiopia: Tony Blair Backs Ai-Driven Public Service Reform During Visit to Ethiopia's AI Institute

23 July 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Former British Prime Minister and Tony Blair Institute for Global Change Founder and Chairman Sir Tony Blair has visited the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute (EAII), highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming government services and strengthening digital governance.

During discussions with EAII leadership, Blair said AI is increasingly reshaping the way governments deliver public services.

He further described the technology as a powerful tool for modernizing state institutions and improving service delivery.

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"Artificial intelligence is modernizing public service delivery," Blair said, according to the EAII.

Blair also expressed the Tony Blair Institute's commitment to working closely with the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute to support Ethiopia's digital transformation and the development and deployment of AI-driven solutions.

The discussions focused on potential areas of collaboration, including AI innovation, institutional capacity building, digital transformation, and the application of artificial intelligence across public services.

EAII Director General, Worku Gachena expressed appreciation for the Tony Blair Institute's support for Ethiopia's digitalization agenda, underscoring the importance of international partnerships in advancing the country's AI capabilities.

"The Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute appreciates the contribution of the Tony Blair Institute in supporting Ethiopia's digitalization journey," Worku said.

The two institutions agreed to sustain and expand their cooperation, with a focus on strengthening AI innovation, building technical capacity, and supporting the practical implementation of AI technologies in Ethiopia.

The visit comes as Ethiopia places increasing emphasis on artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, and technology-driven public services as part of its broader digital transformation agenda.

The country has established the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute to build national AI capacity and promote the adoption of emerging technologies across key sectors.

The emerging partnership between the EAII and the Tony Blair Institute signals growing international interest in Ethiopia's digital transformation ambitions and the potential for artificial intelligence to become a key driver of more efficient, responsive, and citizen-centered public services, it was indicated.

Read the original article on ENA.

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