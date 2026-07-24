Nigeria: Anthony Joshua Says Tragic Deaths of Close Friends Continue to Hurt Ahead of Comeback Fight

Ahead of his comeback, Joshua admitted he has deliberately immersed himself in work because he is not emotionally ready to fully process the loss

British-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has spoken candidly about the devastating loss of two close friends and trusted members of his support team, admitting he is still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy as he prepares for his return to the ring.

Joshua will step back into competitive action on Saturday against Albania's Kristian Prenga, marking his first fight since the fatal road accident that claimed the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele in Nigeria.

The two men died on 29 December, 2025, when the vehicle carrying them, Joshua and a driver collided with a stationary truck on a major highway near Lagos. While the former two-time heavyweight world champion escaped with minor injuries, the emotional scars of the incident remain raw.

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Speaking to the BBC ahead of his comeback, Joshua admitted he has deliberately immersed himself in work because he is not emotionally ready to fully process the loss.

"It is tough, every time I think about it, it hurts. Even talking about it now, pictures, it hurts, but I keep my mind occupied. If I stop, you let it sink in, and I am not ready for it to sink in yet."

A heartbreaking loss

The tragedy claimed the lives of two men who played significant roles in Joshua's personal and professional journey.

Ghami had worked alongside the British-Nigerian star as his full-time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach for more than a decade, becoming one of the most trusted figures in his camp.

Ayodele, meanwhile, was not only Joshua's personal trainer but also one of his closest friends.

In a poignant reminder of their bond, Joshua had shared a video on Instagram just hours before the accident, showing the pair enjoying a game of table tennis together.

Back in ring after a difficult period

Saturday's contest against Prenga also marks Joshua's first competitive appearance since suffering a knockout defeat to IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024.

Despite his vast experience on boxing's biggest stages, the 36-year-old admitted he still feels the familiar nerves that accompany every major fight.

However, he believes those emotions are balanced by a clear understanding of the task ahead.

"It is competition at the highest level. I want to perform for my team, I want to make them proud and make myself proud.

"It is a balance of nerves, but I understand what my job is. I have a lot of understanding and clarity on what I have to do."

Tyson Fury showdown edging closer

Joshua's return comes amid growing anticipation over a long-awaited all-British heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury, a fight that could finally materialise later this year if both men emerge victorious from their respective bouts this weekend.

Fury is scheduled to face Poland's Mariusz Wach in Pattaya, Thailand, on Friday in what is widely viewed as the final hurdle before a blockbuster domestic clash with Joshua.

Less than 24 hours later, Joshua will take on Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

With the scheduling of both contests, Fury could potentially attend Joshua's fight, although the former world champion insisted his focus remains solely on the challenge immediately in front of him.

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Joshua had previously turned down Fury's invitation for an in-ring face-off following the Gypsy King's victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov in April, but he hinted that their long-awaited meeting may finally be approaching.

"I am not overlooking Prenga. This is a big deal for me, this fight.

"God willing, everything works out. If it is not Saturday night where we face off, it will be within the next four to six weeks."

For Joshua, however, Saturday represents far more than another heavyweight contest.

It is an emotional return following one of the darkest periods of his life, as he looks to honour the memories of two men who stood beside him throughout his journey while taking the first step toward another shot at boxing's biggest prizes.