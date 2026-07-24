Uganda Urged to Turn Digital Connectivity Into Jobs and Economic Growth At State of the Digital Economy 2026

KAMPALA -- Uganda's digital transformation journey has entered a new phase, with policymakers, regulators, innovators and private sector leaders gathering at Next Media Park for the third edition of the State of the Digital Economy (SODE 2026) to chart the country's path from connectivity to economic opportunity.

Held under the theme, "Beyond Connectivity: Turning Access into Opportunity," the annual conference organised by NextCom has brought together decision-makers shaping Uganda's digital infrastructure to explore how expanding internet access can translate into jobs, innovation, entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth.

Opening the conference, Next Media Group Chief Executive Kin Kariisa said Uganda has made remarkable progress in expanding digital connectivity, but the country's next challenge is ensuring that access creates tangible value for citizens.

"Now that we have connectivity, can we earn from this connectivity, create jobs and export services?" Kariisa asked.

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"Can we have conversations beyond this connectivity? Can every government agency begin thinking about how it can create value from this connectivity?"

Kariisa said the State of the Digital Economy was established in partnership with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and other stakeholders to regularly assess Uganda's digital progress while encouraging collaboration between government and the private sector.

"Working with UCC and other stakeholders, we started this annual symposium basically to talk about the state of the digital economy," he said.

Reflecting on the conference's journey, Kariisa noted that previous discussions focused on expanding digital access and translating policy into action, while this year's edition challenges stakeholders to unlock economic opportunities from the country's growing digital infrastructure.

He described Next Media as "an infrastructure that spurs national conversations," citing previous forums on the economy, housing and national development.

"We are taking the conversation beyond connectivity. Uganda has taken significant steps, and we are currently a highly connected country," he said.

Kariisa observed that digital technologies have fundamentally transformed everyday life, including traditional broadcasting.

"Broadcast is as digital as it has ever been. Our mainstream life has gone so digital, and our young people must intentionally be equipped to lead," he said.

He called for stronger collaboration between government, regulators, businesses, content creators and citizens to build a digital economy that benefits everyone.

"It is encouraging that if we continue building together--from government to the private sector, creators and citizens--achieving a digital economy that works for all is a great possibility."

Creating jobs through digital innovation

A significant part of Kariisa's address focused on youth employment and the creator economy.

He announced that Next Media is expanding its content creator ecosystem through the NextCreata programme, with plans to establish creator hubs across Uganda.

"We have the biggest content creator hub here at Next Media Park, and we are creating 14 more in major cities across Uganda, working with several partners," he said.

"Through the NextCreata programme, we plan to skill young people and create 1.5 million jobs over the next three years."

Kariisa also challenged policymakers to remove barriers that slow digital adoption, pointing out that Uganda remains the only country in East Africa imposing import taxes on mobile phones.

"In East Africa, it's only Uganda that charges import tax on phones," he said, suggesting that lowering the cost of devices would further accelerate digital inclusion.

Next Media Chief Marketing Officer Joy Mwangi said digital connectivity alone cannot transform lives unless people possess the skills needed to leverage it.

"Connectivity is not about having a phone; it is about how you use it," Mwangi said.

"The gap is that we need to be skilled in learning how to transform connectivity into opportunities for ourselves."

She said Next Media has invested heavily in building digital talent through initiatives such as NextCreata and Next Influencer.

"We are not just having conversations with young people in our mentorship programme; we are participants in ensuring they acquire digital skills through the NextCreata programme," she said.

Mwangi explained that the NextCreata space provides creators, influencers, agencies and brands with professional facilities to develop digital content that resonates with audiences.

"We have a NextCreata space where young people, influencers, agencies and brands can come to create content that speaks to their consumers."

She said NextCom supports organisations through paid media, social media strategy, influencer marketing, analytics, research and digital communications services.

"We don't simply participate in conversations--we own them to power change and build systems that work for the economy," she said.

Artificial intelligence also featured prominently during the discussions.

Mwangi encouraged young people to embrace AI as a tool for innovation rather than viewing it as a threat to employment.

"AI is changing how we work. The question is who is ready to use it," she said.

"I don't see AI as a threat. I see it as an enabler that helps us become more efficient and create more opportunities for young people and brands."

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She added that Next Influencer is helping young people understand how to build influence responsibly online and grow sustainable digital communities.

"The Next Creator Programme is dedicated to nurturing and empowering the next generation of African storytellers. We build narratives that move culture, not just campaigns."

Now in its third edition, the State of the Digital Economy has become one of Uganda's leading platforms for discussions on digital transformation, bringing together policymakers, regulators, investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, academics and content creators.

This year's conference focuses on four pillars--human capital, policy, infrastructure, and artificial intelligence and cybersecurity--as participants examine how Uganda can strengthen digital skills, build resilient infrastructure, develop enabling policies and prepare citizens and businesses for an increasingly digital future.

The programme also features innovation exhibitions, fintech showcases, GovTech demonstrations, creator economy sessions, interactive masterclasses and the Vibe Hackathon, where young innovators are developing technology-driven solutions to real-world challenges.

As Uganda continues expanding mobile connectivity, digital payments and online services, discussions at SODE 2026 signal a shift in national priorities--from increasing access to ensuring digital technologies generate employment, innovation, exports and sustainable economic growth.