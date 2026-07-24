Zimbabwe: Zimfest 2026 - Diaspora Insurance Brings Celebrity Meet-and-Greets, Giveaways and Cash Prizes

As thousands of festival-goers descend on Northampton this weekend for ZimFest 2026, Diaspora Insurance has announced an exciting line-up of attractions at its activation stand, including celebrity meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, giveaways and cash prizes.

Returning as one of the festival's principal partners, Diaspora Insurance said visitors to its stand will have the chance to meet and take photographs with some of Zimbabwe's best-known personalities, including Comic Pastor and Miss Universe Zimbabwe, while also entering competitions to win gift vouchers, branded merchandise and cash prizes.

This year's edition of ZimFest marks a new chapter for the UK's largest celebration of Zimbabwean culture after organisers relocated the festival from the Hertfordshire Showground to Delapré Abbey in Northampton.

The move is expected to improve accessibility through better transport links and increased parking capacity, enhancing the experience for thousands of attendees travelling from across the UK and beyond.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Music fans can also look forward to an impressive entertainment programme headlined by Jah Prayzah, with performances from Jnr Spragga, Tamy Moyo, Delroy and Tsungai Tsikirai among the expanded artist line-up.

Since its inception, ZimFest has grown from a cultural gathering into one of the most significant events on the Zimbabwean diaspora calendar, bringing together thousands of people each year to celebrate music, food, art and heritage.

"For many people, ZimFest is more than a date in the calendar. It is a connection to home, community and shared identity," said festival spokesperson Tawanda Chiwira.

Alongside the celebrations, this year's festival will pay tribute to Hilton Mendelssohn, one of ZimFest's founding members, whose vision helped establish the event as a home away from home for Zimbabweans living in the United Kingdom.

"We will also take time to remember Hilton Mendelssohn, whose contribution to the festival remains part of its story," Chiwira said.

Festival-goers are encouraged to visit the Diaspora Insurance stand throughout the weekend to meet celebrities, take part in competitions and learn more about the company's range of insurance solutions designed specifically for diaspora communities.