Rwanda Becomes First Sub-Saharan African Country to Join EU Business Network

Rwanda has become the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to join the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), a platform that connects businesses with trade, investment and market opportunities across the European Union.

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 23, during the 2026 European Business Chamber of Rwanda (EBCR) Summer Reception which was also the relauch of EBCR Service Desk, bringing together government officials, the European private sector, diplomats and development partners.

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Johanna Sandberg, EBCR Executive Director, said Rwanda's accession to the EEN gives local companies access to a broader platform for business matchmaking, market intelligence, trade facilitation and market entry support across Europe.

"The network will make it easier to facilitate trade relations with Europe and support companies seeking opportunities in European markets," she said.

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Sandberg said the relaunch of the EBCR Service Desk will further strengthen that effort by providing market intelligence, sector research, business-to-business matchmaking, trade facilitation and practical guidance for both European companies entering Rwanda and Rwandan firms looking to expand into Europe.

Sandberg said the chamber has strengthened its collaboration with government institutions as part of efforts to improve Rwanda's business environment.

"Our role is to represent the interests of European businesses operating in Rwanda, but our mission goes beyond that. Through constructive dialogue with our partners in government, we seek to contribute ideas, experience and practical solutions that help make Rwanda an even more attractive destination for investment, entrepreneurship and innovation," she said.

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Speaking at the event, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Yusuf Murangwa said Rwanda's partnership with the EU had evolved into a strong economic relationship built on mutual trust and shared development ambitions.

"European businesses continue to contribute to Rwanda's economy through investment, technology transfer, innovation, skills development and job creation, while the government remains focused on maintaining macroeconomic stability and a predictable business environment for long-term investors," Murangwa said.

He added that the government would continue to implement reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business, strengthening public institutions and enhancing the quality of services provided to investors.

"Our objective is to ensure that Rwanda remains one of Africa's most competitive and attractive investment destinations. Companies in Europe are at the forefront of many industries, and we believe that with more effort on both sides, much more can be achieved together," he said.

Murangwa encouraged European companies to explore opportunities in sectors including manufacturing, agribusiness, renewable energy, digital technologies, financial services, logistics, health and sustainable infrastructure.

Officials from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) highlighted a growing emphasis on investor after-care and reinvestment.

Richard Kayibanda, RDB's Chief Licensing Officer, said they had conducted 959 investor visits in 2025 and resolved 86 per cent of investor issues raised during the year. European investors contributed about $159 million in registered investments across 40 projects in 2025, he said.

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The official added that the EBCR Service Desk complements RDB's facilitation efforts by providing coordinated support throughout the investment cycle, from market entry and establishment to growth and reinvestment.

The reception also served as a farewell event for Belén Calvo Uyarra, the Ambassador of the European Union to Rwanda, as she concludes her tour of duty in the country.

Uyarra highlighted growing economic ties between Rwanda and the EU, noting that Rwandan exports to the European market had increased by more than 47 per cent during her tenure.

"The European Business Chamber of Rwanda has strengthened dialogue between the private sector and government and enhanced the service desk as an important tool to support companies seeking to invest, expand and build long-term partnerships between Rwanda and Europe," she said.