Liberia: Feika's Jury Tampering Ruling in Ex-Finance Minister's Case Sets Up a Legal Collision Over Double Jeopardy

Monrovia — The evidence behind the arrests is, by the standards of these things, unusually solid. This wasn't a case of rumor or suspicion. Investigators had phone records from Orange Liberia and Lonestar MTN placing calls and texts inside the jury quarters during sequestration -- exactly what jurors are told, in plain terms, not to do. According to the judge's ruling, they had a recorded phone call in which juror George Dennis can be heard admitting that jurors met and agreed among themselves to deny, uniformly, that any phone had ever been in the room. And they had corroborating testimony from three jurors who broke ranks and said, under oath, that the denials were false.

Whatever else is in dispute here, the underlying misconduct -- George Dennis coordinating a cover story, Arnold Vincent inventing a burglary to explain away a phone that was, in fact, in active use -- isn't close to a judgment call. Contempt of court exists precisely for this: violating a sequestration order and lying about it under oath during a court's own investigation. On that narrow point, the court is standing on firm ground.

Where the Ruling Gets Shakier

Where the ruling gets shakier is what it did to the verdict itself.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Liberia's Constitution protects acquitted defendants from double jeopardy under Article 21(h), and legal observers following this case had already flagged, before the ruling came down, that this protection doesn't bend easily. The expected outcome, most of them said, was that the court would go after the jurors -- hold them in contempt, refer them to the Ministry of Justice -- while leaving the acquittal itself alone. Misconduct by the people delivering a verdict is not automatically the same thing, legally, as grounds to erase the verdict.

Feika went further than that. He declared a mistrial, set the verdict aside, and ordered the case retried. That's the part of this ruling most likely to be picked apart on appeal, and it's a separate fight entirely from whether the jurors themselves did something wrong. A reviewing court could quite plausibly agree that jurors lied and tampered with an investigation, hold every one of them in contempt -- and still find that vacating an acquittal on that basis runs headlong into the constitutional bar on double jeopardy.

A Second Complication: Jurisdiction

There's a second complication sitting underneath all of this: jurisdiction was never fully settled to begin with. Defense counsel already fought the court's authority to run this investigation once, winning a stay order from Associate Justice Yusif Kaba before a mandate sent the case back to Feika's court. That fight over authority -- whether a trial court can reopen and investigate a jury's conduct after a verdict has already been read and the jury discharged -- is very likely not finished.

Not All Fifteen Jurors Are Alike

And then there's the question of scale. The investigation's own findings draw a real distinction between jurors: Catherine Quawah and Cynthia Tarplah stuck to their affidavits and were found credible; George Dennis was caught orchestrating a cover-up on tape; Arnold Vincent, Johnathan Bundoo and Maximum Dillon show up specifically in the call-log analysis as having coordinated communications. But twelve other jurors are described more broadly as "untruthful" about phones being in the room -- a finding that blends easily into the same order that sends the entire fifteen-member panel to Monrovia Central Prison.

Sequestration violations and false denials are one thing. Corrupting a verdict is another. Treating the whole panel identically, when the court's own report doesn't treat them identically, is likely to be the detail defense lawyers reach for first.

The Politics Underneath

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

None of this happens in a vacuum. This is a politically loaded case -- Tweah has already publicly accused unnamed political forces of working to overturn an acquittal he's framed as a vindication -- and that context won't make the tampering evidence any less real, but it will shape how skeptically the ruling gets read, particularly the move to erase the verdict rather than simply punish the jurors who compromised it.

What Likely Holds, and What Doesn't

The likely shape of what comes next: the contempt findings and criminal referrals against individual jurors probably hold up, because the evidentiary record supporting them is direct and, in Dennis's case, literally recorded in his own voice. The order vacating the acquittal and forcing a retrial is the part most exposed to challenge, and probably deserves to be treated, in coverage, as legally separate and considerably more contested than the arrests themselves.