Government prosecutors have asked Criminal Court "A" for another week to produce the autopsy and toxicology reports central to the manslaughter and negligent homicide case against economist and political commentator Samuel P. Jackson. Nearly five months after his wife, South African national Toni Khumalo Jackson, died, and more than three months after Jackson was charged, the cause of death still hasn't been made public -- and her remains are still in a funeral home freezer, waiting on the paperwork needed to send her home.

MONROVIA -- Government prosecutors have asked Criminal Court "A" for additional time to produce the autopsy and toxicology reports in the ongoing case involving economist and political commentator Samuel P. Jackson, who was indicted in connection with the death of his wife, South African nation al Toni Khumalo Jackson.

During proceedings before Resident Circuit Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, prosecutors informed the court that the reports were not in their case file and requested one week to obtain the completed documents. The request has raised fresh questions among legal observers about the strength and readiness of the prosecution's case, nearly five months after Mrs. Jackson's death and more than three months after Mr. Jackson was charged.

A Case Still Missing Its Core Evidence

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Jackson was arrested and charged on April 2, 2026, with offenses including manslaughter and negligent homicide following the death of his wife. Since then, the absence of official autopsy and toxicology reports has remained a central point of contention, particularly because the cause of death has not been publicly established.

Legal analysts following the matter say the prosecution's inability to immediately present the reports could complicate proceedings, especially in a case where medical and forensic evidence is expected to be critical. Some observers argue that without a completed autopsy and toxicology report, prosecutors may face difficulty establishing the precise cause of death and linking it to the charges brought against Jackson.

A Body Still Waiting

The delay has also reportedly kept Mrs. Jackson's remains at St. Moses Funeral Home, where the family says the body has remained in a freezer pending the documentation needed for repatriation to South Africa.

The case has drawn public attention since early April, when police announced that Jackson had been formally charged. Earlier reports said authorities alleged that investigative findings supported the decision to proceed with prosecution, while Jackson and members of both families have repeatedly called for the release of official forensic reports to determine the cause of death and allow burial arrangements to move forward.

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The matter has also fueled frustration among relatives of the deceased. In previous public statements, members of the Khumalo and Jackson families urged authorities to release the reports, saying the documents are necessary to repatriate Toni Khumalo Jackson's remains to South Africa for burial. The prolonged delay, they have said, has deepened the family's grief and left unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Muted Response, Mounting Doubt

The case has also generated debate over the public response from civil society and women's advocacy groups. Some commentators have noted what they describe as a muted reaction from organizations that initially called for justice for Toni.

Jackson, a well-known critic of the administration of President Joseph Boakai, has maintained his innocence through the legal process. His supporters contend that the government's delay in producing the forensic reports raises serious doubts about the case.

The absence of the official autopsy and toxicology reports remains a major unresolved issue in one of Liberia's most closely watched criminal cases, and it is leading many observers to question whether the government moved to indict Mr. Jackson before its own case was ready.