Rwanda: Proposed Motorsport Academy Fuels Rwanda's Racing Ambitions

Rwanda's ambition to become a regional motorsport hub continues to gather momentum, with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) engaging a private investor on a proposed motorsport academy that could help nurture local talent, boost tourism and expand the country's recreational offerings.

RDB Chief Executive Officer Jean-Guy Afrika on Thursday, July 23, met with Rami Semrani, CEO of sports and entertainment company UnityVibe, to discuss the company's proposed UnityVibe Motorsport Academy in Rwanda.

ALSO READ: Motorsport in Rwanda: Between growing interest and limited access

According to RDB, the proposed investment would feature a go-kart track, autocross and drifting circuits, sim-racing facilities, a professional motorsport academy, and a vehicle tuning garage.

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The project is intended to support talent development, promote motorsport tourism and contribute to economic growth, while advancing a broader vision of positioning Rwanda as a regional motorsport hub and diversifying the country's recreational landscape, RDB said.

The discussions come as Rwanda continues efforts to develop its motorsport industry, including pursuing a bid to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix.

ALSO READ: Kagame says Rwanda's bid to host Formula 1 Grand Prix 'progressing well'

In December 2024, President Paul Kagame announced Rwanda's bid to host an F1 Grand Prix during the annual Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) General Assembly in Kigali.

Speaking at the event on December 13, 2024, Kagame said Rwanda had made "good progress" in discussions with Formula One Management, led by Formula One Group Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali.

Kagame said the bid aimed to return F1 to the African continent.

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Kagame stated Rwanda was pursuing the opportunity with full commitment and seriousness, expressing confidence that the partnership could deliver a project that all stakeholders would be proud of.

If successful, Rwanda would host Africa's first Formula One race since the 1993 South African Grand Prix.

Domenicali has previously indicated that Rwanda's proposal to host an F1 Granda Prix was being taken seriously.

In an interview with Motorsport.com in August 2024, he said F1 officials had scheduled further discussions with Rwanda after receiving what he described as a promising proposal.

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"They are serious," Domenicali said. "They have presented a good plan."

He added that bringing Formula One back to Africa would be a strategic objective, provided the right investment and long-term plan were in place.

Rwanda's engagement with global motorsport stakeholders predates the F1 bid announcement.

In May 2024, during the Monaco Grand Prix, RDB officials met FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and former F1 world champion Jacky Ickx to discuss opportunities for developing motorsport in Rwanda.

The proposed UnityVibe Motorsport Academy marks another step in Rwanda's wider strategy to build motorsport infrastructure, develop local talent and strengthen the country's profile as a destination for international motorsport events and investment.