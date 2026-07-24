Tanzania: Parents Urged to Instill Values to Curb Family Violence

Mwanza — THE public has been urged to raise children on a foundation of strong moral values, discipline and self-reliance to help reduce family conflicts, domestic violence and rising cases of relatives killing one another.

Ilemela Municipal Council Community Development Officer David Lungenji made a call yesterday in Mwanza during an interview with the 'Daily News' on factors contributing to domestic murders and suicide among children and young people.

Mr Lungenji identified dependency, inheritance disputes, hatred and revenge as some of the leading causes of family conflicts that sometimes end in tragedy.

He said many parents and guardians have gradually relinquished their authority over family matters, allowing children to make decisions that traditionally belonged to parents.

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"Parents have lost their authority to make decisions concerning their children within the family. This has allowed children to take on decisionmaking roles that are fundamentally the responsibility of parents," he said.

He added that some parents fail to discipline their children even after they engage in misconduct or commit criminal offences, instead allowing them to exert excessive influence within the household.

According to him, the problem is particularly common in families where children have completed secondary education, with some parents assuming their educated children are better placed to make family decisions.

"Because of their level of education, some parents rely on their children to make family decisions, believing they are more knowledgeable than they are," he said.

Mr Lungenji said such attitudes often breed arrogance, with some young people believing they are the family's main providers, especially after acquiring property.

Traditionally, he explained, property acquired by children remained under the guidance of parents. Today, however, many young people consider such assets exclusively theirs.

"Traditionally, when a young person earned money and built a house or bought cattle, such property was considered to be under the supervision of their parents. Today, however, some young people view these assets as their personal property. As a result, if a parent uses or sells the property without consulting them, some react in extreme and tragic ways, including committing acts of violence against their own parents, he said.

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He also cited inheritance disputes as another source of conflict, particularly when parents distribute property while still alive and later decide to revise the allocation.

"Once a child begins to regard inherited property as his or her own before the parents pass away, any decision to change the allocation can trigger serious conflict and, in some cases, violent acts," he noted.

Mr Lungenji stressed that, both legally and traditionally, children remain under parental guidance regardless of age, urging parents to continue instilling discipline, moral values and responsible behaviour.

He also called on parents, guardians and religious leaders to work together in strengthening family values and taking appropriate corrective measures to build peaceful, united and secure communities.