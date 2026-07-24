Tanzania: Health Facilities Rise By 3,530 After 1.73tri/ - Investment

Dodoma — THE number of health facilities across the nation has increased by 3,530 over the past five years following the government's investment of 1.73tri/- to expand healthcare infrastructure and improve access to medical services.

Speaking in Dodoma on Wednesday while outlining achievements of government development projects, Chief Government Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Mr Gerson Msigwa, said the investment reflected President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to strengthening healthcare services across the country.

The investment, channelled through the Prime Minister's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) between the 2021/22 and 2025/26 financial years, has also supported the expansion of essential medical services and the adoption of modern technologies to improve efficiency in healthcare delivery.

According to Mr Msigwa, the number of health facilities nationwide increased from 10,153 in 2021/22 to 13,683 by March 2026, representing an addition of 3,530 facilities.

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He said the funds had facilitated the construction of 25 new council hospitals, rehabilitation of 62 older hospitals and construction of 564 health centres, including 234 financed through local government revenue.

The investment also supported the completion of 1,586 dispensary buildings initiated by citizens.

The government has also constructed 87 emergency medicine units (EMDs), 30 intensive care units (ICUs), two infectious disease treatment centres and installed 21 oxygen generation plants to improve emergency and critical care services.

Mr Msigwa said the government was simultaneously implementing an ambitious strategy to achieve 80 per cent local production of medicines by 2030, reducing dependence on imported pharmaceuticals and strengthening national health security.

To support the initiative, the Ministry of Health has established the Pharmaceutical Investment Acceleration Taskforce (PIAT) to coordinate investment in local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

"Currently, a large proportion of our medicines are imported. Our target is that by 2030 at least 80 per cent of medicines used in Tanzania will be produced locally," Mr Msigwa said.

He said the government was also implementing the Investing in People Project, valued at 31.19bn/-, which includes the construction of neonatal wards, zonal health facilities and blood transfusion infrastructure.

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"The project complements the Mama Samia Mentorship Programme, through which specialist medical services are now being delivered across all 184 councils," he said.

Mr Msigwa said that between July 2025 and March 2026, the government implemented additional health development projects worth 202.96bn/-, covering regional referral hospitals, zonal hospitals and specialised health institutions.

The projects include the construction of maternal and child health facilities, outpatient and inpatient departments, emergency and intensive care units and infectious disease centres, as well as the procurement of modern medical equipment.

He added that major investments had also been made at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute and the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) through the installation of advanced cancer diagnostic equipment, high-capacity laboratory systems capable of processing more than 5,000 samples per hour and digital platforms for patient management.

Mr Msigwa said the government was also preparing several strategic health investments, including an 8bn/- outpatient complex at Kigoma Zonal Hospital, a 61.43bn/- redevelopment project at Muhimbili National Hospital and the procurement of medical equipment worth 1.8bn/- for CCBRT.

"These continued investments are improving access to specialist and super-specialist healthcare, reducing waiting times, strengthening referral services and positioning Tanzania's health sector to meet growing demand while supporting the country's ambition to become a regional healthcare hub," he said.