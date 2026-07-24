Tanzania: Kiswahili Drives Tanzania-Oman Trade

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S Ambassador to Oman, Ms Maulidah Hassan, has urged Omani traders and investors to learn Kiswahili, saying the language has become a strategic tool for trade, investment and economic diplomacy in East Africa.

Speaking during the inaugural World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations in Muscat recently, Amb Hassan said Omani businessmen that understand Kiswahili enjoy a competitive advantage when operating in East Africa, a regional market of more than 250 million people.

"An Omani merchant who steps into any market across East Africa needs no translator. The vocabulary of commerce is already shared," she said.

She said Tanzania and Oman share centuries-old ties forged through Indian Ocean trade and that the Sultanate played a significant role in the development of Kiswahili.

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Recalling the historic Kaskazi and Kusi monsoon winds that guided traditional dhows across the Indian Ocean, she said they carried not only spices and textiles but also families, faith and enduring friendships.

"Today, it is our duty to revive that spirit and let our deep cultural ties drive a new era of economic diplomacy," she said.

She said the two countries are building on existing trade agreements and cooperation frameworks to expand partnerships in tourism, logistics, agriculture and the blue economy.

Amb Hassan said Oman occupies a unique place in the history of Kiswahili, hosting one of the largest Swahilispeaking communities outside Africa.

"Oman is not merely part of the Swahili story. Oman helped write it," she said.

She noted that for many Omani families, Kiswahili is more than a foreign language, remaining an important part of their identity, heritage and family history.

The envoy said the inaugural World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations marked a new milestone in strengthening cultural diplomacy while positioning Kiswahili as a catalyst for business, investment and closer cooperation between Tanzania, Oman and the wider East African region.

She thanked the Omani government, stakeholders and the Tanzania Embassy in Muscat for supporting the historic event.