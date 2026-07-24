Tanzania: Maternal Deaths Fall Sharply in Kongwa, Mpwapwa

Dodoma — MATERNAL deaths in Kongwa and Mpwapwa Districts have fallen significantly following a five-year health initiative that strengthened emergency obstetric and newborn care services, improved health infrastructure and increased access to essential medical supplies.

The initiative, implemented with support from the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), helped reduce maternal deaths in the two districts to two in each district by 2025, from seven in Kongwa and six in Mpwapwa recorded the previous year.

The 7.26bn/- Essential Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (EmONC) project was officially concluded in Dodoma on Wednesday during a final workshop meeting attended by Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule as the chief guest.

Dodoma Regional Reproductive and Child Health Coordinator, Ms Nice Moshi, said the project had significantly strengthened health systems and infrastructure in the two districts, contributing to improved maternal and newborn health outcomes.

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Explaining the achievements recorded under the initiative, Ms Moshi said the project had improved the reliability of electricity supply in health facilities through the procurement and installation of generators at nine strategic health facilities.

Ms Moshi said that the EmONC project had also increased the availability of blood for emergency care, with extensive community mobilisation and outreach campaigns resulting in the collection of 7,566 units of blood.

"Community-based reproductive health education programmes were implemented in schools to reduce teenage pregnancies, whereby 57 schools were reached 47 schools in Mpwapwa District Council and 20 schools in Kongwa District Council," she said.

Ms Moshi added that the project also promoted safe pregnancy and facility-based delivery through health awareness campaigns that reached more than 9,300 women of reproductive age (WRA).

The campaigns focused on early antenatal care (ANC), birth preparedness, postnatal care (PNC), skilled birth attendance (SBA) and danger signs during pregnancy and childbirth.

She said maternal deaths in Kongwa and Mpwapwa districts, where the project was implemented, had fallen to two in each district by 2025, down from seven and six deaths, respectively, recorded in the previous year.

"The results demonstrated strengthened foundations for improved maternal and newborn health service delivery in the two districts through infrastructure development, which increased the availability of health services at targeted facilities," the coordinator said.