Nigeria: Phillips Consulting Launches the 2026 State Performance Index (Pspi) - a Benchmark for Measuring Governance, Performance and Development Across Nigeria's States

Nigeria's leading business and management consulting firm, pcl., has officially launched the 2026 pcl. State Performance Index (pSPI), a comprehensive intelligence report designed to transform how governments, investors, development partners, policymakers, researchers, businesses, and citizens understand and evaluate state-level performance across Nigeria.

The 2026 pSPI arrives at a time when evidence-based governance has become more critical than ever, particularly as Nigeria approaches another election cycle. The 2026 pSPI provides a credible, data-driven assessment of the progress, strengths, opportunities and development priorities of each of Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Unlike conventional rankings that focus solely on league tables, the 2026 edition introduces the Momentum Index. This innovative framework measures how states are progressing over time, providing a more balanced and forward-looking assessment of governance and development.

Built on a robust methodology that combines 70% objective secondary data and 30% citizen perception data, the report delivers a comprehensive 360-degree view of state performance across seven critical dimensions of development:

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Security

Education

Health

Basic Infrastructure

Governance

Economic Development

Fiscal Performance

Using 37 carefully selected performance indicators, the report measures current performance while identifying areas of progress, persistent challenges, and the interventions most likely to accelerate development. Beyond the index rankings, each state receives a comprehensive State Brand & Performance Report that interprets the findings, highlights strengths and priority areas for improvement, and provides tailored recommendations, along with a strategic roadmap for sustainable growth.

Among its practical applications, the report supports:

Strategic resource allocation and budgeting

Policy formulation and institutional reforms

Investment planning and risk assessment

Monitoring and evaluation

Interstate benchmarking and peer learning

Development programme design

Governance performance tracking

Evidence-based advocacy and accountability

As Nigeria continues its journey toward achieving its long-term development aspirations, the report offers a timely opportunity for leaders and stakeholders to focus public discourse on measurable progress, institutional performance and sustainable development outcomes. The 2026 pSPI reinforces the importance of moving beyond perceptions and toward decisions informed by credible evidence, helping to foster greater transparency, accountability and collaboration across all levels of government.

The report has been developed to support a wide range of stakeholders, including federal and state governments, legislators, development agencies, donor organisations, financial institutions, investors, researchers, academia, civil society organisations, the media and citizens seeking credible insights into state performance.

Folusho Phillips, Chairman, Phillips Consulting, described the report as a strategic national asset capable of strengthening governance and accelerating sustainable development across Nigeria.

"As Nigeria continues its journey toward sustainable economic growth and stronger institutions, access to credible evidence has never been more important. The 2026 pSPI is designed to move conversations beyond assumptions and political narratives by providing a trusted framework for measuring progress, identifying opportunities and driving accountability. We believe every state should see this report not merely as an assessment, but as a practical tool for improving governance, strengthening institutions and creating better outcomes for citizens."

Olawanle Moronkeji, Chief Operating Officer, Phillips Consulting, emphasised the report's significance as a strategic decision-making resource for both the public and private sectors.

"The value of the 2026 pSPI extends far beyond performance measurement. It is an intelligence resource that supports better policy formulation, smarter resource allocation, stronger investment decisions and more effective development interventions. Governments can identify where reforms are yielding results and where additional effort is required. Investors can better understand the operating environment across states, while development partners gain valuable insights for programme design and impact measurement. This is precisely the type of evidence required to support long-term national development."

Providing further insight into the report, Victor Mba, Head, Abuja Office, explained that the 2026 edition reflects a significant evolution in how state performance is assessed.

"This year's report represents a major advancement in our methodology. Rather than focusing solely on comparative rankings, we developed the Momentum Index better to capture the trajectory of progress within each state. By combining objective data with citizen perspectives, we provide a richer understanding of governance performance and development outcomes. The result is a report that not only tells us where states stand today but also offers practical recommendations and implementation roadmaps that leaders can use to improve performance over time."

The 2026 State Performance Index (pSPI) is available for purchase through Phillips Consulting. Organisations, government institutions, investors, and individuals are encouraged to secure their copies to access one of Nigeria's most comprehensive state performance intelligence resources.

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For more information, to request a copy of the report or to arrange presentations for organisations or government institutions, please contact:

Phillips Consulting Limited

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +234 (0) 906 000 0804

Website: pspi.com.ng

About Phillips Consulting

Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.) is a leading business and management consulting firm with over three decades of experience helping organisations solve complex business challenges and deliver sustainable transformation. Through innovative advisory services, digital solutions, capability development and research, pcl. partners with organisations across Africa to improve performance, strengthen institutions and create lasting impact. The State Performance Index, pSPI, is one of the firm's flagship subnational research initiatives, providing evidence-based insights that support better governance, investment decisions and national development.