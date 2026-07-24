Mozambique: Quality Jobs Crucial for Economic Development

Maputo — Mozambique's Foundation for Business Competitiveness (FUNDEC) believes that the creation of quality jobs and increased productivity are crucial factors for economic development.

According to the FUNDEC Economic Outlook, presented alongside the Employment and Productivity Index (IEP) and the Business and Financial Rating (REF), the country still faces difficulties in accessing credit, high financial costs, and low economic confidence.

According to FUNDEC chairperson, Agostinho Vuma, these indicators are evidence designed to support public policy formulation and business decision-making.

"The IEP recorded 28.01 points in the first quarter of 2026. The country's main challenge lies in creating quality jobs and boosting productivity. Meanwhile, the REF fell to 38.62 points, reflecting persistent difficulties for companies regarding credit access, high financial costs, and low economic confidence", he said.

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"The real challenge lies in creating quality jobs, productive, formal jobs capable of generating income, innovation, and hope", he added.

For his part, Raul Almeida, an executive board member at the Commercial Investment Bank (BCI), which is owned by the Portuguese Caixa Geral de Depósitos (CGD), economic development depends on coordination among businesses, the banking sector, and the State.

"We have present three of the key pillars that enable the economy to evolve: the business sector; banks, acting as a financial lever; and the State, ensuring the coordination and implementation of policies," he said.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Caifadine Manasse, noted that the indicators presented serve as important tools for improving public policy formulation and addressing the challenges of youth employment.

"The metrics presented today are not merely statistical exercises. They are tools for planning and monitoring reforms, serving public policies that are more effective and closer to the realities faced by citizens and businesses", he said.

According to the minister, more than 450,000 young people enter the labor market annually, with greater focus on vocational training, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

"There can be no inclusive growth without real opportunities for young people. There can be no lasting social stability without young people in the workforce", he said. Manasse also challenged FUNDEC to extend these discussions to the provinces and districts, advocating for closer ties between knowledge-generating centers and local communities.