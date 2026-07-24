Malawi's Universities Warned - Graduates Ill-Prepared to Care for Growing Elderly Population

New University of Malawi study urges sweeping curriculum reforms as ageing population rises and students admit they are leaving campus without the skills to support older persons.

A new academic study has raised serious concerns over the preparedness of Malawi's universities and training institutions to respond to the country's rapidly ageing population, warning that many social work graduates are entering the workforce without the knowledge and practical skills needed to support older people.

The study, conducted by University of Malawi researchers Agnes Gogo Wizi-Kambala and Charles Kamwana-Junior and published in the African Journal of Social Work, found that gerontology--the study of ageing--is treated as a marginal subject in the University's undergraduate social work programme despite older persons becoming an increasingly vulnerable segment of the population.

Researchers interviewed twelve third- and fourth-year social work students and found a common theme: while ageing is occasionally mentioned in several modules, it is covered only superficially, fragmented across courses and often depends on individual lecturers rather than deliberate curriculum design.

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The findings come against the backdrop of a demographic transition that is expected to transform Africa over the coming decades. According to the study, Africa's population aged 60 years and above is projected to increase from 67 million in 2025 to 163 million by 2050, creating unprecedented demand for trained professionals capable of addressing the complex social, health and economic needs of older citizens.

The researchers argue that Malawi's higher education system has not kept pace with this reality.

Students who participated in the research said the only comprehensive course dedicated to ageing is Gerontology, which is offered merely as an elective in the fourth year. As a result, many students graduate without ever studying ageing in any meaningful way.

One participant observed that among dozens of courses offered throughout the degree programme, only one focuses specifically on ageing, leaving graduates inadequately equipped to support older persons professionally. Others described references to older people in the curriculum as "latent" or even "unintentional," suggesting the subject lacks institutional priority.

The study also found that classroom teaching alone is failing to prepare future professionals.

Many students reported completing their field placements without ever working directly with older people. Some said they graduated after spending both practical placements working with children or women, receiving little or no exposure to elderly populations.

Researchers warned that this lack of practical experience creates graduates who may understand general social work principles but lack the confidence and competence required to address issues such as elder abuse, chronic illness, mental health, poverty, neglect, inheritance disputes and social isolation affecting older Malawians.

The study argues that this gap is particularly troubling because social workers occupy frontline positions in community welfare, healthcare, policy advocacy and family support systems.

As traditional extended family structures weaken through urbanisation, migration, unemployment and economic hardship, more older people are being left without adequate care. Many also shoulder the responsibility of raising orphaned grandchildren while battling chronic illnesses and poverty themselves. Others face abuse through accusations of witchcraft, asset grabbing, neglect and discrimination.

To address the shortcomings, the researchers propose wide-ranging reforms that extend beyond the University of Malawi and could inform curriculum reviews across universities and professional training colleges.

Among the key recommendations is making Gerontology a compulsory rather than optional course for all social work students. The researchers also recommend introducing ageing-related content much earlier in degree programmes instead of waiting until the final year.

The study further calls for integrating ageing issues across multiple courses so that students encounter the subject throughout their training instead of in a single module.

On practical learning, the researchers recommend that universities establish stronger partnerships with community-based organisations, informal care systems, elderly care homes and research institutions to ensure every student gains hands-on experience working with older persons.

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They also propose redesigning field placements so students rotate through different institutions rather than spending multiple placements in similar settings, allowing broader exposure to the full spectrum of vulnerable populations.

Beyond curriculum reform, the study urges policymakers and higher education institutions to recognise ageing as a national development issue requiring investment in specialised professional training.

The researchers argue that strengthening gerontological education will help build a workforce capable of responding to Malawi's changing demographics while improving care, protection and social inclusion for older citizens.

They conclude that unless universities reform their programmes now, Malawi risks producing generations of social workers who are insufficiently prepared to meet one of the country's fastest-growing social challenges.

"As Africa's older population continues to grow," the researchers conclude, "social work programmes can play a pivotal role in strengthening care and support systems for older persons by integrating Gerontology into the core curriculum and enhancing practical training."