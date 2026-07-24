Nigeria: Liberian Journalists Begin Journalism and Media Education in Nigeria Pul Hails Pro-Temp Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence for Sponsorship

Eleven Liberian journalists, media and communication practitioners have commenced a six-week specialized education programme at the West Africa Broadcast & Media Academy (WABMA) in Abuja, Nigeria.

Of the eleven participants, two - Fatu Abigail Kamara of OK FM in Monrovia (Montserrado County) and Abraham Howison Woah of Peace FM in Harbel (Margibi County) - were independently nominated by the PUL, while the remaining nine were selected by the Office of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate. They include Korries Karnga, Legislative Reporter, Truth FM, Monrovia, Montserrado County; Alexander Musa, Station Manager, Radio Dukpa, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; Hogkins Tokpah, Programme Director, Radio Wee, Wee District, Grand Bassa County; Alexander Gargar Piah, Reporter, Radio Gbehzohn, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, and Zahn Dehdyugar, News Director, Magic FM, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. Others are Darius Zoryea, News Director, Ableejay Media, Buchanan, Grand Bassa County; Richard Henry Fallah, Assistant Press Attaché, Office of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate; Patrick Saah Sulloe, Photographer, Office of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate; and Blame Vashti, Multimedia Officer, Senate Media Office.

The programme is fully sponsored by Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

The PUL commends Senator Karnga-Lawrence and her Media Office for this partnership and sponsorship, which aims to strengthen the capacity of independent and community radio journalists as well as media and communication staff of the Senate.

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The PUL nominees are specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Communications, Video and Audio Editing, Media Administration and Entrepreneurship - two three fields that are reshaping contemporary journalism practice.

The Union is confident that the knowledge, skills, and experience gained will elevate Liberian journalism through professional, independent, and impartial reporting on issues of public interest, free from external influence.

Upon their return, journalists Kamara and Woah, together with their colleagues (journalists Karnga, Musa, Tokpa, Piah, Dehdyugar, and Doryea, etc.), will collaborate with the PUL to conduct specialized trainings in AI Communications, Video and Audio Editing, Media Administration and Entrepreneurship, and Photography. These initiatives will expand knowledge, enhance skills, and further strengthen independent journalism in Liberia.

The PUL remains committed to forging productive partnerships with national, regional, and international stakeholders to improve the quality and ethics of journalism in Liberia.

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The Union will also continue efforts to expand and institutionalize journalism and media education, including the establishment of a specialized school.

Founded in 1964, the Press Union of Liberia serves as the umbrella organization for journalists and media institutions in the country. Over the years, it has championed press freedom, strengthened journalists' rights, promoted capacity building, and fostered dialogue and partnerships to advance media development and democratic governance.