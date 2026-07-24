Liberia: At 179, Wongosol Calls for Renewed National Commitment to Women's Rights, Peace and Inclusive Development

Monrovia — As Liberia marks its 179th Independence Day, the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has called for a renewed national commitment to protecting the rights of women and girls while strengthening peace, inclusive governance and sustainable development.

In a statement commemorating the nation's independence, WONGOSOL congratulated President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., the Government and people of Liberia and Liberians across the diaspora on the country's historic milestone.

The organization described Independence Day as more than a celebration of Liberia's sovereignty, emphasizing that it is also an opportunity for reflection, national unity and collective action toward building a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

The organization praised the Government of Liberia (GoL) for advancing policies and programs aimed at improving the lives of women and girls.

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It specifically highlighted efforts to promote women's economic empowerment, strengthen inclusive governance, expand access to justice, improve social protection, support girls' education, and intensify the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

WONGOSOL also acknowledged the government's collaboration with civil society organizations and international development partners in implementing Liberia's commitments under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Beijing Platform for Action, and the global Women, Peace and Security Agenda.

The Secretariat extended appreciation to Liberia's development partners, the United Nations, bilateral and multilateral institutions, women's rights organizations, community-based organizations, traditional and religious leaders, the private sector and the media for their continued support in promoting gender equality, democratic governance, peacebuilding, women's leadership, economic empowerment, and human rights.

As the umbrella body representing women's organizations across Liberia, WONGOSOL celebrated the resilience and contributions of Liberian women and girls, describing them as the backbone of families, communities and national development.

According to the organization, women continue to make significant contributions in agriculture, commerce, education, public service, entrepreneurship, and peacebuilding despite persistent social and economic challenges.

However, WONGOSOL cautioned that many women and girls continue to face sexual and gender-based violence, harmful traditional practices, economic inequality, barriers to justice, limited leadership opportunities and emerging threats such as online abuse and exploitation.

The organization warned that these challenges undermine not only the rights and dignity of women and girls but also Liberia's broader goals of peace, security, and sustainable development.

WONGOSOL therefore urged policymakers and national stakeholders to ensure that the protection, health, safety, and human rights of women and girls remain central to national policies and development priorities.

The organization further called on the Government, development partners, civil society, traditional and religious leaders, the private sector, and all Liberians to work collectively to safeguard the rights and dignity of every woman and girl, strengthen measures to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and harmful practices, expand economic opportunities and quality education, promote women's meaningful participation in leadership and decision-making, and foster accountability, reconciliation, social cohesion and inclusive governance.

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"Our independence reminds us that nation-building is a shared responsibility," WONGOSOL said.

"Together, let us continue to build a Liberia where every woman and girl can live free from violence and discrimination, where every young person has the opportunity to realize their full potential, and where peace, justice, equality and opportunity are enjoyed by all."

As Liberia celebrates 179 years of independence, WONGOSOL called on all citizens to renew their commitment to building "One Liberia"--a nation united in purpose, strengthened by diversity, and inspired by hope for a brighter future.

The organization concluded by wishing all Liberians a peaceful and memorable 179th Independence Day, reaffirming its commitment to advancing women's empowerment, strengthening communities and transforming Liberia.