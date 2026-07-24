Liberia: Labour Ministry Holds Capacity-Building Workshop for Commissioners, Inspectors From Lofa, Bong, Grand Gedeh and Host Nimba

Ganta — The Ministry of Labor and its partners on Wednesday opened a three-day regional training in Ganta City, Nimba County aimed at strengthening service delivery and expanding capacity building beyond the ministry's central office.

Assistant Minister for Planning and Manpower Development Emmanuel K. Barnes said the workshop is part of the ministry's Performance Monitoring and Capacity Strengthening (PMCS) initiative, which sets clear targets for improved public service and prioritizes staff development.

"Even where work is routine, staff must be kept up to date with changes and realities that affect our work," Assistant Minister Barnes said at the opening session.

The training brings together labor commissioners, inspectors, and other staff from the four counties to ensure regional personnel receive the same professional development opportunities previously offered to central office employees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It can be recalled that last year, the ministry organized two major trainings. This year's regional workshop includes an in-depth review of Liberia's labor laws led by experienced ministry veterans, intended to help newer staff move from a partial to a comprehensive understanding of legal and regulatory frameworks.

Assistant Minister Barnes also introduced the Public Sector Investment Project (PSIP), explaining that several current ministry positions are financed through the project and that participants will learn about the PSIP's objectives and implications for county operations.

Participants have been urged to take the training seriously.

Officials said certificates have been printed for all attendees but will be awarded only on the basis of performance in evaluations at the end of the three-day program.

Deputy Minister for Manpower, Planning and Human Resources Development, Steven S. Kolubah, thanked participants and organizers at the opening session, and praised the ministry's leadership for supporting youth-focused initiatives.

He acknowledged Counselor Cooper W. Kruah Sr., the minister who is attending an international conference in the United States, for encouraging proposals from young ministry members and for empowering junior staff to take on responsibilities.

"This training is an eye-opener for new staff," Deputy Minister Kolubah stated.

He urged participants to treat the sessions as preparation for future roles, noting that strong performance during and after the program will build a lasting professional reputation.

He thanked the planning and human resources teams for pushing the initiative forward and promised continued support during the training's duration in Nimba and during a planned rollout to Liberia's southeast region.

Acting Minister and Deputy Minister for Administration, P. Othello P. Mansuo Jr., announced a major resource boost tied to the Public Sector Reform Project (PSRP).

He said the ministry has procured vehicles, computers and other equipment to improve county-level labor administration and revenue mobilization.

"To date, the ministry has deployed three vehicles for county teams and distributed 19 laptops and 19 printers one set for each participating rural county commission along with stationery and cleaning supplies to strengthen daily operations."

"We know there are many constraints in the field," Acting Minister Mansuo intimated, stressing "with motorcycles, vehicles, printers and laptops, we expect county offices to submit timely periodic reports to regional headquarters. We deploy you, but we are not forgetting you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that additional vehicles are budgeted and will be phased in over coming years to help commissioners and field teams carry out their duties more efficiently.

Trainers and facilitators at the workshop combined ministry veterans with external experts to exchange ideas and build practical skills needed to implement Liberia's labor framework.

He emphasized the ministry's commitment to decentralized capacity building and improved regional service delivery.

The training is expected to conclude on the final day with written and practical evaluations; certificates will be awarded to participants who meet the required performance standards.

The ministry also urged the media and local stakeholders to help ensure that the training's outcomes are translated into stronger labor services nationwide.