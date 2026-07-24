Tanzania: Govt Backs Arbitration to Drive Vision 2050

Dar es Salaam — THE government has pledged to promote arbitration as a key pillar of Tanzania's legal and investment framework to support implementation of the Development Vision 2050 by boosting investor confidence and improving the business environment.

Speaking at the Eighth Annual Conference of the Tanzania Institute of Arbitrators (TIArb) and Dar Arbitration Week 2026 in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Attorney (AG) General Hamza Johari said efficient dispute resolution is essential for attracting investment, facilitating trade and reducing the cost and time of resolving commercial disputes.

"These efforts align with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, which seeks to build a competitive, resilient and investment-driven economy supported by strong institutions, sound governance and an enabling legal environment," he said.

Mr Johari called for stronger institutions, highly skilled professionals and a legal environment that supports sustainable economic transformation.

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"As we move towards implementing Vision 2050, let us work together to build institutions that inspire confidence, professionals who command international respect and a legal system that supports sustainable economic transformation," he said.

He said the government's commitment to alternative dispute resolution reflects President Samia Suluhu Hassan's 4Rs philosophy of Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding.

"These principles encourage dialogue over confrontation, partnership over conflict, institutional strengthening and practical solutions that promote national development," he said.

According to Mr Johari, arbitration and mediation help preserve commercial relationships, resolve disputes efficiently and create a stable investment climate that supports economic growth.

"As a government, we believe justice should not only be accessible but also timely, commercially responsive and supportive of economic growth," he added.

He noted that governments worldwide increasingly regard efficient dispute resolution as a strategic driver of economic development, saying investors are attracted not only by natural resources but also by the assurance that commercial disputes will be resolved fairly, efficiently and predictably.

Mr Johari said Tanzania is also positioning itself to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by strengthening domestic arbitration institutions and becoming a preferred arbitration centre rather than exporting disputes to foreign jurisdictions.

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"To achieve this, we must invest in strong institutions, highly skilled professionals and modern arbitration infrastructure within a supportive legal framework. Our ambition is to position Tanzania among Africa's leading centres for international arbitration," he said.

He noted that AfCFTA is expected to increase crossborder trade, regional investment and complex commercial transactions, leading to greater demand for efficient dispute resolution.