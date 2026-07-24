Malawi Vice-President Ansah Unhurt After Motorcade Tyre Blowou

Jane Ansah, Malawi's first vice-president, escaped unhurt on Wednesday after her official vehicle suffered a tyre blowout while travelling from Blantyre to Lilongwe, near the town of Ntcheu.

The incident was confirmed by Richard Mveriwa, a spokesman for the Office of the Vice-President, who said Ansah was unharmed.

She had been travelling in a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 VX at the time.

Footage circulating on social media shows the vice-president's motorcade halted by the roadside, with security personnel standing beside the vehicle while it was attended to.

The episode follows a separate security lapse at Ansah's official residence. On April 10 a 32-year-old videographer, Esau Nalikole, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after allegedly flying a drone over the property in Area 3, Lilongwe.

A police spokesman said the drone was flown over the residence at about 4.45pm, prompting security officers to respond immediately.

Nalikole's case is ongoing.