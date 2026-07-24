Angola: Filda 2026 - SPCB Registers Over 50 Incidents in Three Days

Icolo & Bengo — The Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB) of the Icolo e Bengo Provincial Command recorded 55 various incidents during the first 3 days of the 41st Edition of the Luanda International Fair (FILDA).

The information was made official on Thursday (23) to ANGOP by the corporation's spokesperson, Fire Inspector Juacir Piedade, who considered the outcome of the security operation to be positive, classifying it as regular, in accordance with the plan drawn up by the Provincial Command to ensure the safety of the event.

According to the spokesperson, notable among the incidents recorded was the evacuation of a female citizen who suffered an asthma attack, in addition to several pre-hospital care interventions.

He explained that the most frequent cases were related to headaches, acute diarrhoea and muscular pain, situations associated with visitors remaining on their feet for long periods during the fair.

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Inspector Juacir Piedade also spoke about the recording of an incident related to the forced opening of a vehicle and another involving a fuel spill, which were promptly resolved by the teams deployed on place.

Given the high flow of visitors, he appealed to the public to step up health precautions, recommending frequent hydration throughout their stay at FILDA.

In terms of fire prevention, he urged food court operators to redouble safety measures, by using fire extinguishers and avoiding the simultaneous connection of multiple electrical appliances to the same socket, so as to reduce the risk of short circuits.

To motorists travelling to the FILDA grounds, Juacir Piedade appealed for prudent driving and strict compliance with traffic rules, contributing to the safety of all road users.