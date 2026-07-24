Angola: Filda 2026 - Prodel Bets in Renewable Energy

Icolo & Bengo — The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Electricity Production Company (Prodel), Pedro Afonso, assured on Thursday (23), in the province of Icolo & Bengo, that around 91% of the energy currently consumed across the national territory comes from renewable sources.

According to the official, with this initiative Angola positions itself among African countries with the highest proportion of clean energy in domestic consumption.

The head of Prodel was speaking during a visit he made to the institution's stand at the Luanda International Fair (FILDA), which has been taking place since Tuesday (21) in the Special Economic Zone (ZEE).

He reported that, since 2015, the institution has reduced the consumption of diesel used in electricity production by approximately 68%, avoiding the emission of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

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Regarding the distribution of electricity to the population, he stated that its increase has been taking place since 2012, through the Cambambe hydroelectric rehabilitation programme, which went from 188 MW to 960 MW, considering it an energy transition process.

Alongside this project, he spoke of the construction of the country's then-largest hydroelectric development, Lauca, which allowed for a greater rationalization of water, as well as a greater supply of electricity to families.

For 2027, Prodel anticipates projects linked to rural electrification using solar power plants and batteries in more than 125 localities to guarantee equity and social inclusion.

He also mentioned the Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric project with 2,172 MW in the province of Cuanza-Norte, the Binational Baynes project with 860 MW in the province of Cunene, as well as Vuca with 121 MW in the east of the country.

Prodel produces electricity efficiently with a focus on safety, environmental preservation and the valuation of human capital, contributing to the country's development.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA) constitutes the main platform for exhibiting the country's productive, business and institutional capacities, bringing together national and foreign companies, public bodies, investors, development partners and representatives from the most diverse sectors of the economy.

The event ends on Sunday and brings together 2,348 national and international exhibitors.