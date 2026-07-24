Angola: Filda 2026 - Taag Presents Innovative Solutions for Economic Operators

23 July 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Icolo & Bengo — Angola Airlines "TAAG" brought innovative cargo transport solutions for Angola, Africa, Europe, America, and Asia to the 41st Edition of the Angola International Fair (FILDA 2026).

According to a TAAG press release sent to ANGOP on Thursday (23), this innovation aims to increase the company's ability to respond to global market challenges and contribute to strengthening international trade, tourism, and business mobility.

TAAG's presence at FILDA 2026 represents an opportunity to strengthen relations with customers, institutional partners, investors, and economic operators, reinforcing its positioning as a strategic hub connecting continents.

According to the document, economic operators will have the opportunity to learn about the latest milestones in TAAG's commercial and operational strategy, including the introduction of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the Luanda-Lisbon route, the strengthening of connectivity with China, and Angola's growing establishment as a connecting platform between continents.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At FILDA 2026, which opened on Tuesday (21) at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) facilities, TAAG also features a space designed to provide an interactive and technological experience, making it possible to explore the company's network of destinations through an interactive digital mupi.

Likewise, visitors can simulate journeys and follow multimedia content regarding operations, the fleet, and the onboard experience, as well as evaluate customer service through a digital tool that reinforces the company's commitment to excellence in service provision.

On the 3rd day of Angola's largest business exchange, features visits by high-ranking dignitaries and business conferences for visitors and the business community among its highlights.

Running until the 26th of the month, the event takes place under the slogan "Produce and Innovate Locally, Win Globally" and features the participation of 2,348 national and international exhibitors.

CLAU/CS /CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.