Angola: Filda 2026 - Taag Presents Innovative Solutions for Economic Operators

Icolo & Bengo — Angola Airlines "TAAG" brought innovative cargo transport solutions for Angola, Africa, Europe, America, and Asia to the 41st Edition of the Angola International Fair (FILDA 2026).

According to a TAAG press release sent to ANGOP on Thursday (23), this innovation aims to increase the company's ability to respond to global market challenges and contribute to strengthening international trade, tourism, and business mobility.

TAAG's presence at FILDA 2026 represents an opportunity to strengthen relations with customers, institutional partners, investors, and economic operators, reinforcing its positioning as a strategic hub connecting continents.

According to the document, economic operators will have the opportunity to learn about the latest milestones in TAAG's commercial and operational strategy, including the introduction of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on the Luanda-Lisbon route, the strengthening of connectivity with China, and Angola's growing establishment as a connecting platform between continents.

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At FILDA 2026, which opened on Tuesday (21) at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) facilities, TAAG also features a space designed to provide an interactive and technological experience, making it possible to explore the company's network of destinations through an interactive digital mupi.

Likewise, visitors can simulate journeys and follow multimedia content regarding operations, the fleet, and the onboard experience, as well as evaluate customer service through a digital tool that reinforces the company's commitment to excellence in service provision.

On the 3rd day of Angola's largest business exchange, features visits by high-ranking dignitaries and business conferences for visitors and the business community among its highlights.

Running until the 26th of the month, the event takes place under the slogan "Produce and Innovate Locally, Win Globally" and features the participation of 2,348 national and international exhibitors.

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