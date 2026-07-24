Nigeria's Teni Releases New EP, the Wellness Package

Award-winning Nigerian singer, songwriter and entertainer Teni is set to release her highly anticipated new EP, The Wellness Package, on 24 July 2026.

Teni enters one of the most intentional chapters of her career with a project that reflects growth, healing and finding joy in everyday life. More than just an EP, The Wellness Package is an invitation into Teni's world. Inspired by her personal journey over the past few years, the project embraces wellness not as perfection, but as community, love, laughter and choosing yourself every day.

Musically, the EP blends Teni's signature storytelling with rich collaborations, featuring Olamide, Chike and The Cavemen, while introducing records including "Zion" featuring Olamide and "Wuru Maya" featuring Chike Wise featuring The Cavemen.

Stream the new EP HERE

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Building The World Of The Wellness Package

Rather than following a traditional album rollout, The Wellness Package extends beyond the music into a series of experiences designed to bring fans closer to the world behind the project.

The rollout includes:

-A cinematic teaser campaign introducing the themes of The Wellness Package.

-The Wellness Package Run Club, promoting movement, wellness and community.

-The Wellness Package Treasure Hunt, giving fans the opportunity to discover exclusive wellness boxes and surprises.

-An immersive EP listening experience designed to feel like stepping into Teni's personal space rather than attending a conventional listening party.

Continuing The Moment

The announcement follows the success of "Zion" featuring Olamide, which has become one of Teni's biggest releases in recent years.

"Zion" Highlights:

-20 Million+ Streams

-500,000+ TikTok User-Generated Videos #1 YouTube Nigeria

-Top 5 Spotify Nigeria

-Top 10 Apple Music Nigeria

Teni's Quick Fix

Teni is one of Africa's most distinctive voices, known for her vibrant personality, relatable storytelling, and genre-blending sound. She has built a strong global presence through both her music and live performances. Her career highlights include performing at Coachella alongside DJ Spinall, sharing the stage with Davido at Madison Square Garden, headlining the MURAL Festival in Montreal, and performing at the The O2 Arena in London.

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With The Wellness Package, Teni enters a new chapter rooted in growth, joy and self-discovery. More than an EP, it is an invitation into her world celebrating community, love and the everyday moments that define wellness.