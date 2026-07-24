Africa: AU, U.S. Envoy Discuss Aussom's Future Amid Funding Uncertainty

24 July 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) met the acting U.S. ambassador to Somalia in Mogadishu to discuss the mission's future as it faces growing financial uncertainty, the AU mission said.

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and Head of AUSSOM, Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, held talks with Acting U.S. Ambassador Davis Justin at AUSSOM headquarters in the Somali capital.

The discussions focused on Somalia's overall security situation, AUSSOM's mandate, recent security developments, and the potential impact of changes affecting the African Union mission.

The two officials also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between the African Union and the United States to support efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Somalia.

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The meeting comes as AUSSOM faces mounting financial challenges that have raised concerns over the sustainability of the mission and the future deployment of African Union forces. AU officials have repeatedly warned that without predictable and sustainable funding, maintaining the mission at its current operational level could become increasingly difficult.

The funding uncertainty has fueled concerns about its potential impact on operations against Al-Shabaab and Somalia's ongoing transition toward assuming full responsibility for its own security.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of continued international support and close cooperation to preserve recent security gains and advance efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in Somalia.

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