Uganda: Adventist Church in Talks With Government Over Sabbath Clash With National Cleaning Days

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Uganda has moved to reassure its members that it is actively negotiating with government over a directive that threatens to collide with one of the faith's most sacred obligations, the observance of the Sabbath.

In a letter dated July 24, 2026, addressed to the entire Adventist community, Pastor Kajoba Samuel, President of the Uganda Union Mission of Seventh-day Adventists, confirmed that the Church leadership is engaging authorities over the National Cleaning Days initiative. The programme, as currently communicated, would require participation on a day that falls within the Church's Sabbath hours.

For Adventists, the stakes go beyond scheduling. Scripture instructs that the Sabbath runs from sunset Friday to sunset Saturday, a period the Church holds as set apart for worship, fellowship, and rest from ordinary labour. Pastor Kajoba was careful to note that the Church does not oppose the spirit behind the cleaning exercise itself.

"While the Seventh-day Adventist Church fully supports initiatives that promote a clean and healthy environment, we remain committed to the sanctity of the Seventh-day Sabbath as ordained by God," he wrote.

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That balancing act, between civic duty and religious conviction, has pushed Church leaders into direct talks with government officials. According to the letter, one proposal already on the table would allow Adventist members to take part in the cleaning exercise on either Friday or Sunday instead, a compromise that would preserve the Sabbath while still honouring the national call.

No final agreement has been reached, and Pastor Kajoba's letter stops short of promising a specific outcome. Instead, it asks members to hold steady while discussions continue, urging calm over speculation and prayer over anxiety as the two sides work toward common ground.

He leaned on scripture to make that case, citing Philippians 4:6 and invoking the writings of Ellen G. White to remind congregants that faith, not fear, should guide their response to uncertainty. The tone throughout is one of quiet confidence rather than confrontation, framing the negotiations as a test of trust rather than a standoff.

Whatever the outcome, the episode highlights a recurring tension in Uganda's public life, the friction between civic programmes designed for the whole population and the religious observances of specific faith communities. How government and the Adventist Church resolve this particular clash could shape how future public directives account for religious practice altogether.

For now, Adventist members across the country are being asked to wait, worship, and trust that a resolution respecting both the national objective and their constitutional freedom of worship is within reach.