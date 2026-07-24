Kenya: Ruto Unveils Plan to Train 100,000 Youth in Three Years

Nairobi — President William Ruto has launched a new initiative that will empower more than 100,000 young Kenyans over the next three years in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance.

The Next Generation of Kenya Youth Employment Programme will provide structured private sector internships complemented by training in entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

It will also impart life skills and workplace readiness, ensuring that the youth are equipped with the knowledge, experience and confidence to thrive in an increasingly competitive economy.

"Over the next three years, it will accelerate inclusive youth economic transformation by connecting young people with meaningful work experience and practical skills," he said when he hosted the initial 500 beneficiaries of the programme during the launch at State House Nairobi on Monday.

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The President said 15,000 graduates will undertake structured, stipend-supported internships in the private sector, gaining practical experience, confidence, discipline and the professional competence they need to succeed.

"The remaining participants will receive specialised training that prepares them for sustainable employment, entrepreneurship and lifelong success," he said.

He announced that 10,000 young people will be absorbed into the programme over the next three months, and will be eventually scaled up to target 100,000 youth across the country.

He added that the Government's commitment of KSh2 billion to the programme is more than a financial allocation, but a declaration of confidence in Kenya's future.

"It is an investment in productivity, competitiveness and long-term economic growth," he said.

President Ruto said the Government will increase financial support to the programme to KSh5 billion next year, and requested development partners to provide as much as support as possible to benefit Kenyan youth.

He called on the private sector to continue opening workplaces, sharing knowledge and mentoring the next generation of Kenyan professionals.

"Together, we can build a stronger bridge between education and employment, between promise and possibility," he said.

The President also commended the UNDP for standing alongside Kenya to make the programme a reality, bringing global experience to strengthen national solutions.

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Present were Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (Treasury) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives), United Nations Resident Coordinator Garry Conille, UNDP Resident Representative Jean-Luc Stalon, Kenya Private Sector Alliance Chairman Jaswinder Bedi and Principal Secretaries, among others.

The President said Kenya must leverage its world-recognised human resource assets to make Kenya a hub for export of services and provide opportunities to young people.

"Kenya must become a hub for export of services globally, and this programme is tied to that pursuit," he said.

President Ruto outlined the initiatives his administration has undertaken to empower Kenya's youth and position them well to thrive in the global economy.

He pointed out that over 122,000 young Kenyans have benefited from the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA), giving them critical financial support to start or boost their businesses.

He added that the Government has employed 100,000 teachers in the past three years while the Affordable Housing Programme has created 642,000 jobs.

Furthermore, the President said more than 540,000 Kenyans have secured employment abroad, thanks to the Government's overseas employment programme.

"We are creating opportunities through which young people discover their talents, develop mastery and realise their full potential," he said.