African Heads of Tax Administration Pay Courtesy Call On President Barrow

The President H.E. Adama Barrow Thursday received in audience officials attending the annual Africa Tax Administration Forum Masterclass at the State House.

The officials were led to the Presidency by the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority, Yankuba Darboe, to brief and update the President on the objectives and outcomes of the meeting, which brings together tax administrators from across the African continent for three days of deliberations on tax administration, Revenue Collection, the challenges and opportunities.

Participants of the annual Tax Administration Forum Masterclass led by the CG Yankuba Darboe met President Barrow to update him on the ongoing meeting hosted by the GRA.

The meeting brings together senior tax administrators from across Africa for three days of discussions on how to improve tax administration, increase revenue collection and address challenges.

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Speaking to reporters after their meeting with President Barrow, CG Darboe described the outcome as very productive as they discussed issues related to tax administration, revenue collection and the challenges facing authorities in Africa.

The GRA boss commended the President for his support to the Authority in its reforms of the tax administration and revenue collection system in The Gambia which has led to a significant increment in revenue collection over the last 10 years.

This has seen revenue collection increase from D3 billion in one year to D3 billion in one month, CG Darboe said.

The Executive Secretary of ATAF, Mary Baine, commended President Barrow for receiving the delegation, saying ATAF wants him to champion their cause for stronger, and resilient tax administration systems drawing on the Gambia's model.

Other members of the delegation including the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of ATAF praised The Gambia for the political will and commitment to depend on domestic revenue to fund development, describing the approach as more sustainable as Africa cannot depend on external financing for its development needs.

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, congratulated the GRA for hosting a successful ATAF Masterclass, saying:"This is a vote of confidence in The Gambia's tax administration system that continues to serve as a model for others across the continent."

TheATAF meeting is attended by senior tax administration officials and experts, who will utilise the Forum to strategise the way forward for tax administration and revenue mobilisation in Africa.

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Source: https://newglobalmedia.net

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