Gambia: CBG Hosts Stakeholders' Engagement On Statistical Data

The Central Bank of The Gambia convened a high-level stakeholders' engagement on statistical data compilation, quality, and usage at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre on Wednesday 22 July 2026.

The forum brought together representatives from government institutions, private sector actors, researchers, and development partners to deliberate on strengthening the country's statistical systems.

Speaking at the event, Dr Foday Joof of the Economic Research Department underscored the importance of reliable and timely data in shaping effective economic policies. He noted that quality statistics are essential for transparency, credibility, and evidence-based decision-making.

The engagement highlighted challenges such as data gaps, consistency, and accessibility, while also exploring opportunities for collaboration among stakeholders. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing data standards to support national development planning and financial stability.

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The Central Bank emphasised that improved statistical frameworks will not only guide monetary policy but also foster trust in the country's economic governance.

The workshop featured insightful panel discussions with representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on international data standards, cross-country comparability, capacity building, and the use of statistics in policymaking.

Presentations were also delivered by MrLamin L. Dibba of the Gambia Bureau of Statistics on producing official statistics, ensuring data quality, sharing data, and meeting users' needs, alongside contributions from the University of The Gambia and Mrs Mary P. Mendy, Deputy Director of Customs and Excise at the Gambia Revenue Authority.

The engagement reaffirmed CBG's commitment to strengthening collaboration among data producers and users to enhance the quality, reliability, and use of statistics in support of informed decision-making and sustainable economic development.

Speaking on behalf of the department, Alagie B. Sowe expressed deep appreciation to the Governor, senior management, and distinguished guests for their presence and support.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration in advancing economic research and policy development, noting that the event's success was a reflection of collective effort.

MrSowe also extended gratitude to the speakers and participants whose contributions enriched the discussions, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to evidence-based policymaking. His remarks underscored the institution's dedication to fostering dialogue and knowledge-sharing in pursuit of national economic stability.

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The vote of thanks marked a respectful conclusion to the proceedings, leaving attendees with a renewed sense of purpose and unity in addressing The Gambia's economic challenges.

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