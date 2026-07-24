Gambia: Minister Badjie Vows to Promote Health, Social Inclusion Through Sport

Speaking at the Commonwealth Sports Ministers' Meeting ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Minister for Youth and Sports Wednesday evening reiterated his strong resolve to utilise sport to promote health, social inclusion, peace and sustainable development.

The statement of Minister Bakary Y. Badjie, who is accompanied by National Sports Council's Executive Director, Mahmud Lamin Jawla, is in line with 2026 Commonwealth theme, 'Reimagining the Power of Sport Towards Healthier, Fairer and More Equitable Commonwealth Communities'.

The meeting, during the eve of the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, was graced by Commonwealth Sports Ministers and senior officials from across 56 member states, including Kenya, Uganda, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, alongside Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.

In his remarks at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow, Scotland, he conveyed government's recognition of the valuable contributions of national sports federations, the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC), athletes, youth organisations, universities, civil society and other stakeholders in advancing sport locally as a tool for nation-building.

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Expressing support for the Commonwealth Advisory Body on Sport (CABOS), he stressed international collaboration and its significance in strengthening sports policies and international sharing best practices.

He equally extended appreciation to the Commonwealth Secretariat for its technical and financial support during the development of the National Sports Policy (2024-2034), as well as Professor Coning for his expert guidance throughout.

On behalf of government, the topmost youth and national sports functionary relayed, on behalf of President Adama Barrow, the commitment of government to working closely with the Commonwealth and other stakeholders in the endeavour to promote healthier, more inclusive and more sustainable communities in The Gambia.