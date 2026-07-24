Gambia: Mofa Rallies Diplomatic Corps Behind Gambia's ICC Bid

In a decisive diplomatic move, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad on Tuesday, 21st July 2026, convened a high-level briefing for the diplomatic and consular corps resident in The Gambia. The meeting, held at the Ministry's Conference Room in Banjul, formed part of the country's campaign to secure support for the candidature of Honourable Justice Veronic Wright for election as a Judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Chairing the session, Permanent Secretary Ambassador Lang Yabou welcomed members of the diplomatic corps and reaffirmed The Gambia's longstanding commitment to international justice, accountability, human rights and the rule of law. He underscored the intrinsic link between peace and justice, stressing that "you cannot have peace without justice." Ambassador Yabou noted that The Gambia's nomination of Justice Wright reflects the nation's determination to strengthen the international justice system through principled and experienced judicial leadership.

The Permanent Secretary further emphasised that Justice Wright's distinguished career makes her exceptionally well-qualified to serve on the ICC Bench. He encouraged representatives of States Parties to lend their support to her candidature in the forthcoming election.

Participants were briefed on the ICC judicial election process by Ms Ida Persson of the Ministry of Justice, who provided an overview of the election and its significance within the framework of the Rome Statute.

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The Director of European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs Mariam Khan-Jallow, presented Justice Wright's profile, highlighting her outstanding qualifications, over 35 years of distinguished legal and judicial service, and nearly 18 years of experience within the United Nations system. She underscored her expertise in criminal law, international criminal justice, prosecutions, judicial service, legal reform and transitional justice, including her work with the ICTR, IRMCT, UNODC, UNOCT and UNITAD. Mrs Khan-Jallow noted that Justice Wright's integrity and commitment to the rule of law make her an exceptionally qualified candidate whose election would strengthen the ICC.

In her remarks, Honourable Justice Veronic Wright shared her vision for an independent, impartial and effective International Criminal Court rooted firmly in the principles of the Rome Statute. She reaffirmed her commitment to judicial independence, fairness, accountability, due process and the protection of the rights of victims and all parties before the Court. Drawing on more than three decades of professional experience, she reflected on her service within The Gambia's justice sector, international criminal tribunals and United Nations accountability mechanisms, while outlining her priorities should she be elected.

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The presentations were followed by an interactive discussion during which members of the diplomatic corps engaged Justice Wright and Government representatives on matters relating to the ICC, the forthcoming judicial elections and her candidature.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Yabou thanked members of the diplomatic and consular corps for their participation and continued engagement. He reiterated The Gambia's steadfast commitment to promoting international justice, human rights and accountability and expressed confidence that Justice Wright's qualifications and experience would enable her to make a valuable contribution to the work of the ICC.

The meeting forms part of The Gambia's broader diplomatic campaign to garner the support of States Parties for the election of Honourable Justice Veronic Wright as a Judge of the International Criminal Court.