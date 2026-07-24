Namibia: Recognition Belongs to Everyone

There are moments in a company's journey that invite reflection.

Not only on where it has come from, but on the people who made the journey possible. For Gondwana Collection Namibia, this year has been filled with those moments.

As the company celebrates 30 years of sharing Namibia with the world, it has been honoured with recognition at two of the country's most respected award ceremonies, a reminder that meaningful work is always built together.

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In June, Gondwana Collection Namibia was named Namibia's most admired brand in the tourism and hospitality category at the Brand Africa Awards. The award recognises brands that have earned the trust, admiration and loyalty of consumers while making a lasting contribution to their industries and communities.

For Gondwana, the recognition carries special meaning. What began three decades ago with a simple vision has grown into a collection of lodges, camps, travel services and experiences that introduce thousands of visitors to Namibia every year. Yet, despite that growth, the heart of the company has remained unchanged: creating authentic experiences, caring for people and protecting the remarkable landscapes that make Namibia so unique.

While awards may bear a company's name, they are never won by a company alone. They belong to every team member who welcomes guests with genuine warmth, every guide who shares stories around a campfire, every chef, housekeeper, driver, gardener and office team member whose daily work creates unforgettable experiences.

They also belong to the partners who have walked alongside Gondwana, and to the guests who continue to place their trust in the brand.

That sense of shared achievement continued at the Best of Namibia Awards, where the Gondwana family was honoured with five awards across its different businesses.

The Gondwana Care Trust received the award for best social and community development in the charity category, recognising its ongoing commitment to uplifting communities across Namibia.

Within the travel and accommodation category, Kalahari Anib Lodge was celebrated for its luxurious glamping experience, Etosha Safari Camp was recognised as a favourite camping destination, and Gondwana Travel Centre received recognition for helping travellers discover the very best of Namibia.

Completing the evening, Namibia2Go was awarded as the most reliable place to rent a vehicle, reflecting the trust travellers continue to place in one of Namibia's leading vehicle rental companies.

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Although each award celebrates a different part of the Gondwana family, together they tell one story, a story of people united by purpose. Whether welcoming guests at a lodge, planning unforgettable journeys, supporting local communities or helping visitors explore Namibia by road, every part of the organisation contributes to something greater.

As Gondwana marks 30 years, this recognition is not seen as a finish line, but as encouragement for the journey ahead. It is a celebration of the people behind the brand, the communities that have embraced it, and the guests who continue to make Namibia part of their own stories.

To everyone who has been part of this journey over the past three decades, thank you. These awards belong to all of us, and they inspire us to continue sharing the beauty, culture and heart of Namibia for many years to come.