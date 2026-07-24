Kenya: Four More Golfers Edge Closer to Somabay World Cup After Eldoret Qualifiers

24 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Nathan Tororei topped the leaderboard at the Road to Somabay World Cup qualifiers at the Eldoret Club in Eldoret on Thursday evening after returning an impressive 40 Stableford points.

Tororei finished ahead of Sylivia Chelagat, who also posted 40 Stableford points to finish second, after countback separated the two outstanding performances.

Division A honours went to Faith Chemutai (39 points) ahead of Mercy Karoney (39 points), while Hellen Yego claimed Division B with 39 points ahead of Cyrus Kataron on 38 points.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The four qualifiers now join winners from previous regional events as they continue their journey towards the Road to SomaBay Grand Finale.

Speaking afterwards, tournament director Collins Were said the competition will go a long way towards forging relations between Kenya and Egypt.

"The Road to SomaBay is more than a golf tournament. It is a platform that is discovering talent, creating opportunities for amateur golfers and building stronger sporting links between Kenya and Egypt," Were said.

He added: "Every qualifying event demonstrates the tremendous depth of golf talent across the country, and Eldoret has once again raised the standard. We congratulate all the qualifiers and thank CIB Bank for partnering with us to make this vision a reality."

At the same time, Commercial Investment Bank (CIB) Kenya CEO Titus Mwithiga.

"At CIB Bank, our roots in Egypt give us a unique opportunity to strengthen connections between Kenya and one of Africa's leading golf and tourism destinations, SomaBay. The Road to SomaBay is more than a golf tournament--it is a platform that promotes sporting excellence, tourism, business relationships and people-to-people connections between our two countries," Mwithiga said.

The Somabay World Cup will be held on October 12-17 this year at the Cascades Golf Resort Spa and Thalasso in Somabay, Egypt on the Red Sea coast.

With another successful qualifier concluded, the Road to SomaBay Kenya Series now heads to its next event at Royal Nairobi Golf club.

The qualifiers is a collaboration between Michezonet and CIB, with the overall objective of leveraging sport as a catalyst for talent development, tourism promotion, international partnerships and economic collaboration between Kenya and Egypt.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.