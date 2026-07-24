Rwanda: Nearly 290 Trafficking Victims Rescued Since 2025, Says Minister

Rwanda has facilitated the return of 289 victims of human trafficking from four countries since 2025, according to the Minister of Justice Emmanuel Ugirashebuja.

Ugirashebuja said this on Thursday, July 23, as he appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Unity and Security to discuss Rwanda's implementation of international commitments on preventing and combating human trafficking.

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The minister said the returns were facilitated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFFET), in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other institutions.

He said that the number was recorded from 2025 up to March 2026, explaining that 101 people were brought back from Cambodia, 99 from Oman, 58 from Laos and 31 from Myanmar.

Ugirashebuja added that the government had established mechanisms to support victims after their return, including assistance provided through Isange One Stop Centres.

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Former victims of human trafficking receive immediate assistance, including shelter and medical services, while those who need further support can continue education, acquire vocational skills or start income-generating activities.

"In 2025, Isange One Stop Centres provided support to 65 victims of human trafficking," Ugirashebuja said.

He said Rwanda continues to face challenges in addressing human trafficking because it is a cross-border crime involving networks that operate across different countries.

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The minister noted that some victims face difficulties reporting their cases because traffickers often take away their identification documents and communication devices.

He said Rwanda continues to strengthen cooperation with other countries and institutions to prevent trafficking, assist victims and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

Senator Hadija Murangwa, the Senate Committee Chairperson, said more awareness is needed among young people, especially regarding misleading information about opportunities abroad.

She said some young people are influenced by the belief that leaving the country automatically leads to better opportunities, without fully understanding the risks involved.

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"The mindset that going out of the country is a great thing in itself is something they have developed, but they do not realise that they may be heading to a place where they do not know what awaits them," Murangwa said.

She noted that some victims only manage to return after experiencing exploitation.

Murangwa said cooperation with other countries has helped prevent trafficking cases, noting that preventing people from being trafficked is easier than trying to bring them back after exploitation has already occurred.