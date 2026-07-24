Mwanza — TWENTY-three people have been arraigned before the Mwanza Resident Magistrate's Court over alleged participation in meetings linked to terrorism held in Mwanza city earlier this month.

The accused were brought before the court under police escort on July 23 and presented in two separate groups, based on the locations where the alleged offences occurred.

The proceedings were registered under Case No. 16375 of 2026 and Case No. 16377 of 2026.

Reading the allegations, Erick Marley, Deputy Registrar of the High Court's Mwanza Zone, said 13 of the accused, all from Ilemela District, were accused of participating in meetings allegedly linked to terrorism.

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The allegations were brought under Sections 4(1)(2)(a), 5(a) and 12(1)(c) of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, Chapter 19 (2023 Revised Edition), read together with Paragraph 24 of the Constitution and Section 57(1) of the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act, Chapter 200 (2023 Revised Edition).

The prosecution team was led by Principal State Attorney and Mwanza Regional Chief Prosecutor Joseph Maugo, assisted by Senior State Attorney Janess Kihwelo and State Attorneys Sileo Muzullah and Evance Kaiza.

The prosecution told the court that the remaining 10 accused, all from Nyamagana District, were also accused of participating in similar meetings allegedly linked to terrorism in Igoma, Mwanza City, during the same period.

The accused are Alphaxad Nyamwaga 57, Fantson Mpango 49, Abely Mwesa 62, Hassan Said 43, Emmanuel Wambura 30, Adam Idd 23, Damas Sadock 31, Petrol Mabula 40, Abdul Kagwidi 28, Devid Mahendeka 20, Philipo Masatu 31, Edward Mikindo 28, Emmanuel Doto 26, Deus Masalago 41, Mohamed Tosha 37, Fabian Nguvumali 52, Samwel Mtani 45, Samwel Kobell 40, Julius Makonga 34, Fanuel Lutana 35, Philipo Kulwa 37, Philipo Shipuluko 50, and Hamis Mnyivua 35.

The matter will now proceed through the court process.