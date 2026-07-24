Congo-Kinshasa: Angolan President Briefed On DRC Security Situation

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço received on Friday a message from his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, regarding the security situation in the east of that African country.

The message was delivered by the Minister of Regional Integration, Floribert Anzuluni Isiloketshi, who, as special envoy of the Congolese Head of State, was received in audience by the Angolan Head of State in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, Floribert Anzuluni Isiloketshi said the message is confidential and is part of the framework of the excellent relations between Angola and the DRC, as well as the close cooperation between the two Heads of State.

"Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo are brother countries and maintain excellent relations. President Felix Tshisekedi appointed me as his special envoy to convey to President João Lourenço a confidential message related to the security situation in the east of our country," the Congolese minister stated.

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The minister described the situation in this region of the DRC as "very worrying," noting that armed clashes persist and continue to cause human losses.

Floribert Isiloketshi added that despite ongoing diplomatic and political efforts, the situation on the ground has not yet shown significant improvement, although the Congolese government expects a possible progress that leads to the restoration of normality in the coming weeks or month.

National dialogue in preparation

Floribert Anzuluni Isiloketshi also announced that President Félix Tshisekedi has formalized the holding of a national dialogue for the coming days, with a view to strengthening national cohesion and seeking solutions to end the conflict in the east of the country.

According to the special envoy, the process should create conditions to consolidate peace and address the security challenges affecting the region.

Asked about the inter-Congolese dialogue for peace, previously planned with the support of Angola, the minister reiterated that Kinshasa remains committed to this path as an instrument to achieve a lasting solution to the conflict.

President João Lourenço's audience with Felix Tshisekedi's special envoy took place at a time when tensions and armed clashes persist in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region affected for several years by the actions of armed groups and a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

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João Lourenço and Félix Tshisekedi have maintained regular contact as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting a negotiated solution to the crisis in eastern Congo. The last meeting took place on July 16 in Luanda.

The conflict in eastern DRC has lasted for about 30 years, although its origins date back to earlier events.

In recent years, the reactivation of the M23 rebel group in 2021 led to a further worsening of the humanitarian and security situation, with millions of internally displaced persons and tensions between the DRC and Rwanda. AFL/SC/AMP