Angola: Health Ministry Reaffirms Commitment to Quality of Aesthetic Services

Talatona — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, reaffirmed this Thursday (23), in Luanda, the Executive's commitment to guaranteeing safety and quality in the provision of aesthetic services in the country, to prevent professional errors in harmonized methods and protocols.

Speaking at the opening of the national workshop on the Impact of Aesthetic Procedures, she stressed the need for the Ministry to ensure the required health care in institutions, as well as to guarantee qualified professionals and effective mechanisms for regulating, supervising and monitoring the process.

According to the official, treatment plans should be carried out exclusively by qualified professionals, in licensed establishments with technical, sanitary and biosafety conditions. She also explained that caution against inaccuracies is not only an individual responsibility, but involves the Government, regulatory bodies, educational institutions, professional bodies and managers.

She also highlighted the important role of the National Directorate of Hospitals and the General Inspectorate of Health Activities in the licensing, monitoring and evaluation of services, competences foreseen in the statute.

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Sílvia Lutucuta drew attention to the growth in demand for aesthetic procedures in recent years, accompanied by the expansion of clinics and centers.

For the government official, despite the opportunities and diversification of services, there is still an increase in irregularities in some cases, requiring hospital admission and others resulting in permanent sequelae. "That the population only resorts to duly accredited centers with qualified technical staff," she said.

She also mentioned the attention of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to strengthening the National Health System, as well as the commitment to modernizing infrastructure, training staff and strengthening regulatory mechanisms.

The initiative demonstrates the articulation of the Ministry of Health with other ministerial departments and related bodies, with a view to consolidating efforts in defense of the health of users.

During the colloquium, analyses were made of the sector's legal framework, the main complications arising from procedures, the technical requirements demanded of establishments, and the professional development of staff.

The objective was to present recommendations for improving the regulatory framework and clarifying the procedures for the operation of entities in the sector.

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The event was attended by experts from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and was organized by the General Inspectorate of Health Activities, with the support of the National Directorate of Hospitals and the Implementation Unit of the Health Professionals Training Project.DOC/GIZ/DP/TED/jmc