Ethiopia: U.S.-Ethiopia Public Private Dialogue to Benefit U.S. and Ethiopian Businesses and Economic Growth

24 July 2026
United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)
press release

Addis Ababa — U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin J. Massinga co-chaired a Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) with Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) Commissioner Dr. Zeleke Temesgen and Chief Macroeconomic Advisor to the Prime Minister Ambassador Girma Biru at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa on July 23. The dialogue focused on advancing commercial diplomacy, expanding market access, and ensuring a level playing field for U.S. companies operating in Ethiopia. By bringing together representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Ethiopia and Ethiopian government ministries, the event aimed to translate high-level commitments into concrete commercial opportunities. Ambassador Massinga emphasized that establishing an open, transparent, and predictable business environment is essential to attracting U.S. investment and driving private sector-led economic growth.

During the session, U.S. business leaders raised evidence-based concerns and offered solutions, which government officials addressed directly. Moving beyond conversations to actionable outcomes, Ambassador Massinga proposed that the EIC and private sector representatives formulate a targeted action plan to resolve bottlenecks. Through this results-oriented approach to commercial diplomacy, the United States is taking decisive action with the Government of Ethiopia and the American business community to support and accelerate Ethiopia's economic transformation while securing tangible returns, expanding business operations, and increasing prosperity for the American and Ethiopian people.

To learn more about the #USinEthiopia enduring partnership, visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow our official social media accounts on Facebook , X , Instagram , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

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