Africa: Umeoduagu to Receive Africa Security Watch Golden Star Award for Philanthropy in the Gambia Today

Banjul, the Gambia — Chief Executive Officer of Gabjane Global Resources Limited, Sunday Chukwumanjo Umeoduagu, is set to receive a major continental recognition today, Thursday, July 23, 2026, as he will be honoured with the Golden Star Award for Upliftment of Society through Philanthropy and Empowerment in Nigeria (2025).

The award will be presented at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, Banjul, The Gambia, during the Africa Security Watch Awards ceremony, which recognises individuals and organisations making outstanding contributions to humanity, security, leadership and community development across Africa.

According to the International Coordinator of Africa Security Watch, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, Umeoduagu was selected in recognition of his unwavering commitment to philanthropy and his sustained efforts at empowering Nigerians, particularly young people, through employment and social intervention programmes.

Agbambu noted that beyond his remarkable achievements in business, Umeoduagu has distinguished himself as a compassionate entrepreneur whose investments have positively transformed lives and strengthened communities.

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He said the award acknowledges Umeoduagu's consistent record of building homes for the less privileged, creating employment opportunities for hundreds of youths, supporting vulnerable members of society and using his business success as a platform to uplift others.

Umeoduagu is the Chief Executive Officer of Gabjane Global Resources Limited, with subsidiaries that include the popular Sunar Water and Drinks, among several other businesses.

From modest beginnings, he built the enterprise through resilience, innovation and hard work into a diversified conglomerate comprising Gabjane Global Resources Limited, MANJOSUN Nigeria Limited and MANJO-MANJO & Associates.

Today, the group's product portfolio includes SUNAR Water, Deo-Gratia Water, Sunar Yoghurt, Gabs Ice Lolly, Manful Dry Gin, Manful Native Gin, Manful Brandy, 406 Alcoholic Bitters, MyBoss Alcoholic Bitters and Minced Beef, among other products.

Beyond manufacturing, Umeoduagu has earned widespread commendation for providing employment to hundreds of young Nigerians, helping to steer many away from crime by offering sustainable livelihoods through his expanding businesses.

The latest honour adds to his growing list of recognitions. In 2022, he received the Most Safety Conscious Entrepreneur Award from the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria, while in 2023 he was honoured with the Silent Hero in Business and Industry Award.

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The Africa Security Watch Golden Star Award further reinforces his reputation as a business leader whose impact extends beyond commerce to social development and humanitarian service.