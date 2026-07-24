Rwanda: Why Teachers Want Transfer Rules Reviewed

Teachers have proposed changes to Rwanda's teacher transfer system, calling for a fairer, more transparent process as this year's transfer exercise comes to an end.

Teachers with special circumstances had until July 22 to apply for a special transfer or special permutation through the Teacher Management Information System (TMIS).

A special transfer allows a teacher to move from one district to another, while a special permutation enables two teachers to swap work stations.

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The general transfer application window ran from July 12 to 17, while the Rwanda TVET Board is accepting transfer and permutation applications from July 20 to 27.

Teachers who spoke to The New Times highlighted concerns ranging from eligibility criteria and application timelines to the prioritisation of applicants.

Recognition of work experience

Gaspard Ntawangake, a teacher in Gakenke District, argued that the system unfairly calculates years of service after teachers upgrade their qualifications.

Under the current rules, teachers become eligible for transfer after completing at least three years of service in their current position.

However, Ntawangake said years worked under previous qualification levels are not counted.

"I worked for about nine years as an A2 teacher, three years as an A1 teacher and now two years as an A0 teacher. Yet I am treated as a new teacher. Someone who has worked only three years as an A0 teacher qualifies for a transfer while I do not. That is not fair," he said.

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Eligibility and prioritisation

Samuel Nkurunziza, a teacher in Karongi District seeking a transfer to Musanze to pursue a master's degree while continuing to teach, said the eligibility rules should be applied consistently.

He said that although authorities state teachers become eligible after three years at one school, many are effectively required to wait four years before they can apply.

Nkurunziza also questioned the priority given to certain categories of applicants.

"Getting married is a personal choice and should not disadvantage teachers who are still single, especially if they applied earlier. Special cases should be handled separately because single teachers may also have valid personal or professional reasons for seeking a transfer," he said.

Calls for a longer application period

Several teachers said the transfer application period is too short, making it difficult to obtain the documents and approvals required before the deadline.

Nkurunziza said applications are often open for only a few days, leaving teachers little time to complete the process.

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Others suggested integrating all required information into the TMIS platform to reduce dependence on headteachers for supporting documents, saying delays at school level can prevent timely submissions.

Vedaste Hafashimana, a teacher in Nyagatare District, said the application window should instead be opened during the final school term to give teachers more time.

"It remains open for only about two weeks. Will they really be able to review all the applications?" he asked.

Concerns over unsuccessful applications

Hafashimana said some teachers apply for transfers year after year without success, only to see vacancies filled by newly recruited teachers.

"I cannot understand how someone can apply every year for five years without success. Later you find that the positions they applied for have been filled by newly recruited teachers," he said.

He also alleged that frustrations with the process sometimes push teachers to seek help from influential individuals through bribery.

Requests for greater flexibility

Emerithe Nyiramwiza, a teacher said the transfer system should better reflect teachers' family circumstances and personal needs.

She questioned why married applicants are sometimes prioritised over others and criticised the practice of assigning teachers to districts they did not request.

She also suggested giving priority to teachers seeking transfers closer to their home areas so they can care for ageing parents or guardians.

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Nyiramwiza further called for greater flexibility in the three-year service requirement for teacher permutations.

"If two teachers are willing to exchange positions, why should the request be rejected simply because one has not yet completed three years at the school? The replacement teacher can continue in the same position," she said.

REB says current guidelines remain

Officials from the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) declined to comment on the proposals, saying the transfer guidelines issued in 2024 remain in force.

Stéphanie Mukangango, Secretary-General of the Syndicat National des Enseignants au Rwanda (SNER), a Trade Union for teachers said all applicants must meet the eligibility requirements set out in TMIS.

"The eligibility criteria are available in the TMIS system, and all applicants must comply with them. There is no exception or alternative process outside the system," she said.

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She added that completing at least three years of service remains the primary requirement for transfer eligibility.

Current transfer criteria

According to REB, teachers applying for transfers or permutations must have an updated TMIS profile, the required academic qualifications, a performance score of at least 70 per cent for the 2024/25 academic year, and at least three years of service, including probation.

Teachers who have upgraded their qualifications or previously benefited from transfers or permutations must complete three years in their current position before applying again.

Permutation applicants must have the same qualification level and specialisation as the teacher they intend to exchange with, while transfers can only be made to suitable vacant positions.

Teachers applying under special circumstances must provide supporting documents such as medical certificates, marriage certificates, birth or adoption certificates, or recommendation letters.

REB says the availability of vacancies is the main determinant of successful transfers. Where applications exceed available positions, priority is given based on factors including disability or chronic illness, family circumstances, marital status, gender balance, length of service, age, and the date and time the application was submitted.