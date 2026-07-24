Central Africa: Inside Rwanda's Growing Partnership With Oman

Rwanda and the Sultanate of Oman have steadily strengthened their relationship over the past three decades, expanding cooperation from diplomacy and trade to aviation, logistics, energy, ICT and investment.

The growing partnership reached a new milestone this year with the launch of direct flights between Muscat and Kigali, a move expected to boost trade, tourism and business links between the two countries.

A relationship rooted in history

Although Rwanda and Oman formally established diplomatic relations in March 1998, their ties date back much earlier.

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According to Hamood bin Khalfan Al Busaidi, Rwanda's Honorary Consul to Oman, Omani merchants were among the earliest foreign traders to establish commercial centres in Rwanda in the early 1900s.

Also read: Oman's SalamAir launches direct flights to Kigali

Al Busaidi said his father arrived in Rwanda in 1905 and lived in Kigali and Gitarama. He was born in Kigali in 1952 before moving to Oman in 1969.

Despite becoming an Omani citizen, he still speaks fluent Kinyarwanda and has served as Rwanda's Honorary Consul to Oman for the past 30 years.

"The diplomatic ties have been strengthened by the leaders of the two countries over the past three decades," he said.

Growing trade and business opportunities

Trade between the two countries has gradually expanded.

In 2018, bilateral trade reached $2.3 million, up from $920,000 in 2017.

Petroleum products accounted for about 82 percent of Rwanda's imports from Oman, while Rwanda exported vegetables, processed foods and cereals.

Al Busaidi said there is considerable room for growth.

He noted that Rwandan businesses could tap into opportunities in tourism, mining and construction materials, while increasing exports of agricultural products such as avocados, fruits and vegetables.

He also pointed to employment opportunities for skilled Rwandans.

"Oman has a relatively small population, while Rwanda has about 14 million people. This creates employment opportunities for educated people in Oman," he said.

Also read: Rwanda aviation firm, Oman Airports ink cooperation deal

Oman has a population of about 5.5 million people and covers 315,331 square kilometres.

Direct flights open a new chapter

A major boost to bilateral relations came with the launch of direct Muscat-Kigali flights by SalamAir on July 21.

The twice-weekly service is expected to improve connectivity between the Middle East and East Africa while supporting tourism, trade and investment.

The route also connects travellers to SalamAir's wider network across the Gulf, Asia and Europe. The journey between Muscat and Kigali takes about five hours and 50 minutes.

Speaking during the launch, Col. Claudien Bizimana, Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, described the service as more than just another air route.

"We celebrate connectivity, partnership and a new chapter in relations between Africa and the Middle East. We look forward to this service bringing more visitors, generating new commercial opportunities and further strengthening the friendship between our peoples," he said.

Also read: Rwanda, Oman sign key deals in trade, aviation, ICT sectors

Saeed Al Rashidi, Director of Corporate Support at SalamAir, said the route would strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two countries while creating new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment.

He noted that business executives on the inaugural flight were exploring opportunities in aviation, transport, passenger services and cargo operations.

Cooperation expands across key sectors

The launch of direct flights follows a series of agreements signed by Rwanda and Oman in early 2026.

The two countries signed four cooperation agreements covering:

Logistics services, including inland ports and supply chains.

Aviation, including the operationalisation of direct Muscat-Kigali flights.

Investment and infrastructure development around Bugesera International Airport.

ICT and innovation, including cloud computing, data hosting and data centres.

The agreements are expected to deepen cooperation in transport, digital infrastructure, logistics and artificial intelligence.

Omani investors eye Rwanda

In February 2026, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Deputy CEO Juliana K. Muganza hosted a high-level Omani delegation led by Abdullah Al-Busaidi, Director General of the Oman Logistics Center.

The delegation included representatives from the logistics, ICT, tourism and automotive sectors.

Discussions focused on Rwanda's position as a regional trade hub, investment opportunities and partnerships in logistics, tourism, manufacturing and digital transformation.

"We see strong potential for mutually beneficial partnerships with Oman, particularly in logistics, ICT and tourism," Muganza said.

Al-Busaidi said Oman was keen to explore logistics and trade facilitation partnerships that would improve connectivity between the two regions.

The engagement is expected to boost foreign direct investment, create jobs, strengthen logistics infrastructure and promote technology transfer.

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Aviation partnership grows

Cooperation has also expanded in the aviation sector.

In April 2026, Aviation and Travel Logistics (ATL) Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman Airports to explore collaboration in airport city development, cargo operations, logistics, aviation infrastructure, human capital development and feasibility studies.

The agreement aims to strengthen aviation systems, improve connectivity and enhance logistics capacity through joint planning and technical cooperation.

Energy cooperation

Energy has emerged as another area of growing cooperation.

Rwanda is expected to receive its first direct shipment of refined petroleum products from Oman, with a vessel carrying 40,000 tonnes--equivalent to 52 million litres--scheduled to arrive at Tanzania's Port of Tanga by the end of July 2026.

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva said Rwanda expects to receive one shipment every month thereafter.

"The first vessel carrying 40,000 tonnes is expected to arrive at the Port of Tanga by the end of July 2026, and we will receive one vessel every month thereafter. This will help us achieve lower and more stable prices over the long term," he said.

The fuel imports are expected to improve supply security while helping stabilise fuel prices in Rwanda.