Rwanda: Why a 90-Day Turnaround Is Not a Strategy

Every organisation wants results. Leaders are expected to demonstrate progress, reassure investors, satisfy customers and maintain healthy cash flow. In that environment, it is understandable that many strategic conversations begin with the same question: When will we start seeing results?

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The question itself is not the problem. The challenge lies in what often sits behind it. Too many organisations expect long-term challenges to be solved within short-term reporting cycles. They ask strategy to deliver what only sustained execution can achieve.

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This misunderstanding has become increasingly common as businesses seek measurable returns from every investment. It is now routine for leaders to ask what they should expect within 30, 60 or 90 days of beginning a strategic initiative. While that expectation may be appropriate for a marketing campaign or a sales promotion, it is far less suitable for strategy itself.

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Different disciplines operate on different timelines. Marketing generates awareness, stimulates demand and encourages action. Promotions create urgency. Advertising increases visibility. These activities are designed to influence behaviour over relatively short periods. Branding performs a different role. It shapes reputation, builds preference and creates trust through consistent experiences over many years. Strategy sits above them all, providing the long-term direction that allows each to create sustainable value. Marketing accelerates transactions. Branding compounds value. Strategy determines whether either remains sustainable.

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This distinction matters because organisations often judge strategic work using the wrong measures. Asking strategy to transform an organisation within ninety days is rather like asking an architect to build a city within a month. The blueprint may be complete, the vision may be compelling and construction may already be underway, but meaningful transformation takes time. The first signs of progress are often invisible to those expecting immediate results.

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Rwanda offers an interesting illustration of this principle. Whether through tourism, infrastructure, investment promotion or international partnerships, many of the country's most visible achievements today are the product of decisions made years earlier. What appears to outsiders as rapid progress is usually the result of patient execution sustained over a long period. Vision provides direction, but consistency is what ultimately builds reputation.

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The same principle applies inside organisations. The businesses that endure rarely owe their success to a single campaign, product launch or promotional event. Their reputations have been built gradually through thousands of decisions in which promises were consistently kept, customers were consistently served and standards were consistently maintained. Individual campaigns may create momentum, but reputation is accumulated over time.

The Chinese bamboo tree offers one of the most powerful lessons in long-term thinking. For the first several years after it is planted, there appears to be almost no visible growth above the ground. To an impatient observer, it looks as though nothing is happening. In reality, the bamboo is investing its energy beneath the surface, developing an extensive root system capable of supporting extraordinary future growth.

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Only once that foundation is established does the bamboo suddenly shoot upwards. Some species can grow to around ten metres in just ninety days. That final ninety days often receives all the attention, yet the real story is not the rapid growth. It is the years of invisible preparation that made such growth possible. What appears to be an overnight success is, in fact, the culmination of patient, disciplined investment beneath the surface.

Organisations work much the same way. Lasting success is built long before it becomes visible. A ninety-day turnaround may reveal the results of a strategy, but it cannot replace the years of thinking, discipline and execution that made those results possible.

The writer is a brand strategist working at the intersection of business, communication, and growth.