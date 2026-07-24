South Africa: Award-Winning Documentary Witnesses Local Wildlife Experts Take On Lion Cub Rescue Mission

23 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristen Harding

In local nature documentary Bucket: The Lion Cub, wildlife filmmaker and safari expert Brent Leo-Smith navigates the delicate balance of conservation and human empathy in the wild.

In nature documentaries, the human species tends to remain behind the camera, casting wildlife into a narrative as seen through our eyes, yet keeping at a distance as if we are not a part of nature ourselves.

Avoiding imposing on or disrupting natural processes in the animal kingdom can be considered one of the ethical foundations of nature filmmaking. But where does one draw the line between allowing nature to play out in both its awe and its anguish and using our position as humans to intervene?

Award winner at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa, the South African documentary Bucket: The Lion Cub is a testament to the work of wildlife conservationists.

Told through the narrator, wildlife filmmaker and safari expert Brent Leo-Smith, Bucket: The Lion Cub follows the life of a tiny cub on the Rietspruit Game Reserve in Limpopo, who finds herself on a grand adventure with adult male lions before she is able to physically fend for herself independent of her mother.

Made by wildlife media and safari company Painteddog.tv, Bucket: The Lion Cub takes a while to settle into its narrative.

It begins with Leo-Smith's childhood memories of the bush, the backstory of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.