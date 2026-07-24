Uganda: Here Comes the Mandatory Monthly National Cleaning Days

The government has officially rolled out the National Cleaning Days (NACDs) Initiative, making it mandatory for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), local governments and citizens to participate in monthly nationwide cleaning exercises aimed at improving sanitation, protecting public health and promoting environmental stewardship.

The directive is contained in Cabinet Circular No. 1 of 2026, dated June 30, 2026, signed by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The circular implements a Cabinet decision reached on August 11, 2025, establishing National Cleaning Days as a national programme to address poor sanitation, environmental degradation and hygiene-related diseases.

The initiative took effect on July 1, 2026, with the first nationwide cleaning exercise scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2026.

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Thereafter, the exercise will be held on the last Saturday of every month between 8am and 11am.

"The last Saturday of every month, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., shall be observed as National Cleaning Day throughout Uganda," the circular states.

Government says the programme is founded on the principle that Uganda's social and economic transformation depends not only on economic growth but also on maintaining a clean, safe and healthy environment.

The circular notes that poor sanitation continues to contribute to preventable diseases, environmental degradation, blocked drainage systems that trigger flooding and rising healthcare costs for both households and government.

Participation in the monthly exercise will be compulsory for all citizens and institutions.

"During this period, all citizens, institutions and stakeholders shall participate in organised cleaning activities within their respective areas," the circular adds.

Cabinet directed that the initiative be implemented as a whole-of-government and whole-of-society programme involving MDAs, local governments, the private sector, civil society organisations, cultural and religious institutions, development partners and citizens.

According to government, the programme seeks to improve environmental sanitation and hygiene, promote positive behaviour towards cleanliness, strengthen collaboration among public institutions, increase community ownership of sanitation programmes, reduce sanitation-related diseases, protect water sources and public infrastructure from pollution and contribute to improved public health and socio-economic transformation.

All MDAs and local governments were required to appoint National Cleaning Days focal persons and submit their details to the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health by July 15, 2026.

They are also required to mobilise staff and communities, integrate the programme into annual work plans and budgets, undertake public awareness campaigns and submit periodic implementation reports.

The directive further requires institutions under government supervision, including schools, health facilities, markets, prisons, places of worship and other public institutions, to participate in the monthly exercises.

Under the implementation framework, the Office of the Prime Minister will provide overall policy oversight, strategic leadership and coordination of the initiative, while the Ministry of Health will serve as the technical lead responsible for implementation, monitoring and reporting.

Cabinet ministers and ministers of state have been tasked with championing implementation within their sectors by mobilising institutions under their supervision, participating in community cleaning exercises and promoting public awareness on sanitation, hygiene and environmental cleanliness.

Local governments will coordinate implementation within their jurisdictions by mobilising communities, identifying priority areas requiring intervention, enforcing sanitation and public health laws and promoting community ownership of environmental cleanliness initiatives.

The initiative will be financed through existing government budget allocations, contributions from the private sector, development partners, civil society organisations, voluntary community support and other lawful sources approved by government.

MDAs and local governments have been encouraged to prioritise sanitation and hygiene interventions within their annual plans and budgets.

Government warned that implementation of the programme is mandatory across all government institutions.

"All Accounting Officers, Chief Administrative Officers, Town Clerks and Heads of Government Institutions are directed to ensure full compliance with this Circular and the National Cleaning Days Implementation Guidelines. Failure to implement the directives contained in this Circular shall be treated as failure to implement a Cabinet decision," Nabbanja directed.

The Office of the Prime Minister will monitor compliance and submit periodic progress reports to Cabinet on implementation of the initiative.

Uganda joins several African countries that have institutionalised community cleaning programmes as part of broader efforts to improve environmental sanitation and strengthen civic responsibility.

In neighbouring Rwanda, the monthly Umuganda programme is one of Africa's best-known community service initiatives. Held on the last Saturday of every month between 6am and midday, residents clean neighbourhoods, repair roads and undertake other community projects before holding local meetings to discuss security, governance, development priorities and social challenges.

Kenya has also promoted organised community clean-up programmes through county governments and initiatives such as Kazi Mtaani, which mobilise mainly young people to clear garbage, unblock drainage channels and undertake environmental conservation activities while creating temporary employment opportunities.

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Tanzania similarly conducts organised environmental sanitation exercises in which residents clean their surroundings under the supervision of local leaders, with the gatherings also providing opportunities for public engagement on health and development issues.

For decades, Uganda has practised "Bulungi Bwansi", a community tradition that encourages neighbours to voluntarily clean roads, clear drainage channels, maintain water sources, plant trees and undertake other communal activities for the common good.

While the practice has long been promoted by local leaders and embraced in many communities, it has largely remained a voluntary civic culture rather than a formally coordinated national government programme.

The National Cleaning Days Initiative therefore marks the first time government has officially institutionalised regular nationwide community clean-up exercises through a Cabinet directive, making participation part of a structured national sanitation and environmental management programme.

Calling for nationwide support, Nabbanja said: "A clean Uganda is a shared responsibility. The success of the National Cleaning Days Initiative depends on the active participation and commitment of all citizens, institutions and stakeholders. I therefore call upon all Ugandans to embrace this Initiative and work together towards building a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous nation."