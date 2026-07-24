Uganda: AFCON 2027 - A Golden Opportunity for Ugandans to Serve, Earn and Showcase the Nation

The hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 presents Uganda with an opportunity that goes beyond football. As part of the AFCON PAMOJA 2027 tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda has a chance to create economic opportunities, support local businesses, generate employment and showcase its culture, talent and hospitality to the continent and the world.

The tournament will require the participation of various sectors, including hospitality, catering, transport, information and communication technology (ICT), media, security, branding, event management, tourism and creative industries.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) has already opened opportunities for businesses, entrepreneurs and service providers to participate in delivering services for the continental tournament. This provides Ugandans with a platform to prepare, compete and benefit from the economic activities expected to come with hosting AFCON.

Major international sporting events are powered not only by the matches on the field but also by the people and businesses working behind the scenes. Hotels accommodating visitors, transport companies moving fans and officials, farmers supplying food, technology firms supporting communication systems, content creators promoting the event, and local manufacturers producing merchandise will all play a role in the success of AFCON 2027.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For Ugandan businesses, the tournament presents an opportunity to expand operations, build partnerships and demonstrate the country's capacity to deliver world-class services. Visitors, football fans, officials and international media expected to attend the event will provide a platform for Uganda to showcase its culture, entrepreneurial spirit and reputation for hospitality.

The LOC's call for potential suppliers to register is an important step in preparing local companies and individuals to participate. Businesses interested in taking part are encouraged to meet the required standards, complete registration processes and position themselves competitively.

Participation in an event of this scale requires professionalism, reliability and accountability. Companies seeking opportunities must ensure they are legally registered, tax compliant, financially stable and capable of providing quality services that meet international expectations.

The success of AFCON 2027 should not only be measured by the matches played or infrastructure developed but also by the long-term benefits created for Ugandans. The tournament should leave behind stronger businesses, skilled young people, expanded supply chains and new opportunities for entrepreneurship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While government and organisers are creating the platform, Ugandans must take the initiative to maximise the opportunities available. Small business owners, young entrepreneurs, creative professionals and established companies all have a role to play in making the tournament a success.

AFCON 2027 is more than a football tournament; it is an opportunity for Uganda to demonstrate its ability to host a major international event, provide quality services and use sports as a driver of economic growth.

The true legacy of AFCON PAMOJA 2027 should not only be remembered through goals scored or the team that lifts the trophy, but through the businesses that grow, jobs created, skills developed and the confidence gained from successfully hosting Africa's biggest football tournament.

The writer works with Uganda Media Centre.