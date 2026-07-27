Sudanese Army Claim Capture of Strategic North Kordofan Towns

North Kordofan — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) says it has captured the towns of Bara, Jabra El Sheikh, and Um Sayala in North Kordofan, which gives it full control of the Export Road, secures several supply routes to the state capital of El Obeid, and prevents any attempt by the RSF to regain a foothold in the area. In a statement, the army says it took control of the three towns on Saturday following what it describes as "carefully planned military operations and fierce fighting".

It says the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) suffered heavy casualties in personnel and equipment, and that its fighters retreated, leaving behind weapons and military vehicles.

Field sources say the SAF and the Joint Force repelled an RSF attack aimed at retaking the areas.

Military analysts say the army's control of the towns gives it full control of the Export Road, secures several supply routes to El Obeid, and prevents any attempt by the RSF to regain a foothold in the area.

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They expect the army to move towards West Kordofan after completing operations in North Kordofan.

Control of Bara has changed hands several times between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since the outbreak of the current conflict.

Two commanders killed

The official spokesman for the Joint Force of the Armed Movements says Major General Abdelaziz Ismail Abakar, known as "Mr Attack 77", and Brigadier Abdullah Sharafeldin Abakar, known as "Showh", a Joint Force commander on the Kordofan front and the force's administrative chief, were killed during the battle for Bara.

The Governor of the Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, says in a Facebook post that the gains made on Saturday mark "not the end of the battle, but the beginning of a new phase of decisive action".

He says the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Joint Force, and the Popular Resistance have captured Bara, Um Garfa, Um Sayala, and Jabra El Sheikh following what he describes as carefully planned military operations.

Sudan's Finance and Economic Planning Minister, and leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, Gibril Ibrahim Mohamed, says the Sudanese people have written "a new chapter of steadfastness and pride" by achieving what he describes as major victories on several fronts in North Kordofan state.

Radio Dabanga has approached the RSF for comment.