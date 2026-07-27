Sudan: ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan Dismissed for Sexual Misconduct

New York / the Hague — The International Criminal Court's (ICC) member states have voted to dismiss Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan following an investigation that found he had committed serious misconduct, making him the first prosecutor in the court's history to be removed from office. Khan had been suspended since June, while the disciplinary process into the matter was under way. He has consistently denied all allegations and maintains that the investigation was flawed.

According to findings cited by The Associated Press, investigators concluded that Khan engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with a female staff member and later attempted to discourage her from pursuing her complaints. The allegations first emerged nearly two years ago and prompted an external investigation by the court's oversight body.

Khan, a British barrister who became ICC prosecutor in 2021, succeeded Gambian jurist Fatou Bensouda. During his tenure, in December 2025, the ICC sentenced former Janjaweed commander Ali Muhammad Ali Abdelrahman, known as 'Ali Kushayb' to 20 years in prison for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in 2003-2004. At the time, Khan called the case "a crucial milestone," demonstrating that "justice can be achieved through collective action."

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Prticularly in his regular reports on the Darfur situation to the UN Security Council (UNSC), Khan frequently voiced frustration at the ongoing impunity, lack of progress, and inaction in securing the arrest of indicted Sudan war crimes suspects Omar Al Bashir, Abdelrahim Hussein, and Ahmed Harun.

The decision to dismiss Khan was approved by a large majority of representatives from the ICC's 125 member states at a meeting in New York on Friday, who said the move was "necessary to uphold the court's integrity and accountability". Diplomats described the dismissal as an important step in reinforcing confidence in the Hague-based institution and demonstrating that its senior officials are not above the rules they are expected to uphold.

The removal will not affect the ICC's ongoing investigations or existing arrest warrants. During Khan's suspension, deputy prosecutors assumed responsibility for the Office of the Prosecutor and will continue overseeing its work until a successor is appointed.

The process of selecting a new chief prosecutor is expected to begin in the coming months, although diplomats do not anticipate a permanent replacement taking office before next year.

Khan's dismissal brings to a close one of the most significant internal crises in the ICC's history. While he continues to reject the allegations and the findings against him, the decision by the court's governing body reflects a determination by member states to strengthen oversight, enforce accountability at the highest levels, and restore confidence in the institution's leadership.

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Abdallah Banda case terminated

Khan's dismissal shortly follows news last week that Trial Chamber IV of ICC, has terminated the proceedings against the former commander of Sudan's Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) 'Collective Leadership' faction, Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain, and thereby vacated the arrest warrant against him.

This represents a blow to the prospects of ensuring accountability and eliminating impunity for war crimes and atrocities in Sudan and Darfur.

The reluctant decision by the Trial Chamber was "without prejudice to any case that could be brought against Mr Banda for the same or similar facts at a later date". The Prosecution had argued that the evidence supporting the confirmed charges had deteriorated to an extent such that the case could no longer proceed to trial.