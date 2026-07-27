South Africa: Meet Zama, the Volunteer Helping Kwanyuswa Families Stay Healthy

24 July 2026
Health-e (Cape Town)
By Sandile Mbili

When parents in KwaNyuswa, Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal are unable to take their children to the clinic because of work or other commitments, they turn to 27-year-old Zama Nkwanyana for help.

Zama, a mother of two children, aged 7 and 4, takes other parents' babies and older children to the clinic for immunisations and check-ups and helps when they are sick.

She also collects chronic medication from clinics and collection points for people who cannot collect it themselves.

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"I started doing this in May 2026 after seeing many people defaulting and children not getting immunisations properly because parents are occupied somewhere," she says.

Zama says she finds it rewarding to assist others, knowing she helps keep them and their families healthy.

Her services extend to elderly clients who are too fragile, or at times too sick to venture outside.

"There are also elderly people who could not go early in the freezing mornings to stand in the queues at SASSA, so they do require my services."

Helping working parents with children's immunisation

Nontobeko Sithole first learned about Zama after seeing posts on her Facebook page explaining the services she offers.

She asked Zama to take her five-year-old daughter to the clinic because she had to go to work and had already used all her leave days.

"I then contacted her on WhatsApp asking if she can help me by taking my daughter to Halley Stott Clinic. She agreed, and I was able to go to work," says Sithole.

"Even for immunisations I ask Zama to take her to the clinic. I trust her and my child enjoys spending time with her."

Collecting elderly resident's chronic medication

Zama says she regularly receives WhatsApp messages and phone calls from people in KwaNyuswa asking for help with the community services she offers.

66-year old Janet Mkhize, says Zama has helped her family by collecting her 69-year old husband's chronic medication from Halley Stott Clinic.

She has also taken her 4-year-old grandchild to the clinic for routine check-ups.

"To have a person like Zama in our community is helping a lot," says Mkhize.

An inspiration to others

Zama's cousin, Nkosikhona Ndlovu, describes her as "a hustler and a go-getter" who creates opportunities for herself and the community.

Zama says she charges R100 for people who can afford it, but doesn't expect anything from those who are unable to pay.

"But some choose to show their appreciation by giving me small gifts such as toiletries, data, airtime and little money to encourage me to continue with this work."

This article is republished under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

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