South Africa: Andrea Johnson Requests Immediate Release From IDAC Post

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Andy Mothibi, to release her from her post with immediate effect, requesting that her three-month notice period be waived.

In a letter to Andy Mothibi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrea Johnson, the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), has asked to be allowed to vacate her office within 24 hours, saying the move would "serve the institutions and the country best".

The NPA confirmed that Mothibi had received Johnson's letter and was processing it. The Presidency and Johnson had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Johnson is due to continue her testimony to the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

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